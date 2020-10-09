Cunningham Bill to Prohibit Lemonade Stand Permits Passes Committee

Trenton – In response to government officials around the country shutting down lemonade stands run by children, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs committee approved legislation today sponsored by Senator Sandra Cunningham to prohibit municipalities from requiring a license or permit for a temporary business operated by an individual who is under 18 years of age.

“Whether kids are raising money for charity or saving up for something they want, lemonade stands are a sight we all enjoy to see within our neighborhoods,” said Senator Cunningham (D-Hudson). “Almost all of us have either run our own stand as a child or have stopped by one as an adult. There is no reason why we need to make this fun activity hard for children.”

The bill, S-797, is based on similar legislation recently passed in Utah and New York after incidents occurred where children were forced to shut down their sidewalk businesses. This bill proposes a more broad approach to this general issue by allowing anyone under the age of 18 to occasionally operate a business without having a local permit or license.

The bill cleared committee by a vote of 4-0.