Transportation Panel Passes Legislation to Improve MVC Services

Trenton – In an effort to better meet the needs of vulnerable communities, the Senate Transportation Committee advanced four bills today to improve Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) services and help protect the well-being of pedestrians, senior citizens, and individuals with physical or developmental disabilities.

“I am glad we were able to advance these important measures to expand MVC services to protect some of New Jersey’s most vulnerable residents, including our elderly and individuals with physical and developmental disabilities,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex).

“It’s crucial we continue to look for ways to prevent elderly individuals in our communities from contracting COVID-19,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “By setting aside REAL ID appointments, we can build on legislation previously enacted to create senior hours for general MVC services and ensure senior citizens can get the services they need with minimal risk to their health.”

The four bills are:

S.2938 – The bill, sponsored by Senator Shirley Turner, would require the chief administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) to set aside REAL ID appointments exclusively for senior citizens and individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition for the remainder of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

S.2867 – The bill, sponsored by Senators Nicholas Scutari (D-Union) and Patrick Diegnan, would expand the topics concerning bicycle and pedestrian safety covered on the MVC knowledge test to better protect cyclists and pedestrians.

S.1740 – The bill, sponsored by Senators Steve Oroho (R-Sussex) and Linda Greenstein (D-Middlesex/Mercer), would require the Chief Administrator of the MVC to place a notation on vehicle registration certificates of registrants who are deaf, to ensure that law enforcement officers are aware of their disability if they are pulled over.

S.849 – The bill, sponsored by Senators Nellie Pou (D-Passaic) and Kristin Corrado (D-Passaic), would require MVC, the Department of Human Services and the State Police to collaborate with an advocacy organization to design blue envelopes for those on the autism spectrum to use to hold their license, registration and insurance. The envelope would ensure law enforcement officers are aware they are on the autism spectrum if they are pulled over.