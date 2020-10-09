TDEC Hosts Grand Reopening of Lodge Pickwick Landing

Tennessee State Parks officials cut the ribbon Thursday to reopen the renovated Lodge Pickwick Landing, an $11.7 million project at Pickwick Landing State Park.

“This is an exciting day for Pickwick Landing and for Tennessee State Parks,” Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said. “We look forward to hosting visitors not just from Tennessee but from neighboring states to the outstanding accommodations here for many years to come.”

On the shores of Pickwick Lake, the renovation of the lodge includes 119 modern rooms, a restaurant, conference center, lobby, kitchen, restrooms, and office spaces at the site. Room options include large windows with balcony views. The full-service restaurant and lounge will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

The renovated conference center and meeting spaces will provide 6,000 square feet of event space, making the lodge an ideal destination for weddings, meetings and group gatherings. The lodge will also provide access to a pool, fitness room, swim beach, and boat ramps.

Just south of Pickwick Dam, the state park offers a variety of activities, including boating, golf, fishing, paddling, swimming and hiking. The park is 14 miles south of Savannah in Hardin County, east of Memphis, and north of where the Alabama and Mississippi state lines meet.

More information about the renovated facility can be found at tnstateparks.com.