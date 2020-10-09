North Woods Law New Hampshire Returns for an All-New Season on Sunday, October 11

CONTACT: Colonel Kevin Jordan: (603) 271-3127 Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-3211 October 9, 2020

Concord, NH – With more bears and rescues than ever before, it’s all hands-on-deck for a new season of North Woods Law New Hampshire premiering on Animal Planet this Sunday, October 11, at 9:00 p.m. From heart-stopping animal encounters to harrowing pursuits of dangerous offenders, the only thing the Conservation Officers of New Hampshire Fish and Game can expect is the unexpected.

New Hampshire is a premiere outdoors destination, and because of its wild and rugged landscape, the work of its Conservation Officers is diverse and demanding. The Granite State’s wardens are tasked with enforcing all laws, rules, and regulations pertaining to the state’s fish, wildlife, recreational vehicles, and marine resources. Search and rescue is a big part of their mission as well.

This season the Conservation Officers join forces with the National Guard to execute a dangerous mountain rescue, while other all-new stories include the relocation of a moose from downtown Nashua, the rescue of baby snapping turtles that have hatched throughout a busy schoolyard, an attempt to chase off a black bear that has decided that a car is the optimal location for its winter den, as well as fugitive chases, surprising hunter confessions, and much more!

“We are very pleased with how the last season was received and that Animal Planet continues to be excited about working with us here in New Hampshire,” said Colonel Kevin Jordan, Chief of NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement. “Our constituents seem to only have positive feedback for this real-life look at the work of the state’s Conservation Officers, biologists, and volunteers and we are grateful for their enthusiasm.”

Viewers can join the Animal Planet conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NorthWoodsLaw and following Animal Planet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates.

Earlier seasons of North Woods Law are available in their entirety on the Animal Planet GO app, which allows Animal Planet audiences to catch up on full episodes of their favorite series and specials anytime, anywhere.

To learn more about the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division, visit www.wildnh.com /law-enforcement.