Governor Appoints Athens Candidate to Vacant Judge Seat

Judge-appointee Kenneth E. Ryan (left) will face off against Assistant Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary L. Saunders (right) in the November election.

Judge-appointee Kenneth E. Ryan (left) will face off against Assistant Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary L. Saunders (right) in the November election.

Gov. Mike DeWine this week appointed Athens attorney Kenneth E. Ryan to the vacant judge seat on the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division.

Ryan, who already was a candidate for the same seat, was appointed to the seat left vacant after the mid-September death of Judge Robert Stewart. Judge Stewart’s seat was up for election this November for a full term beginning Feb. 9, 2021.

Ryan’s opponent in this year’s general election is Assistant Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary L. Saunders. Profiles for both candidates are available on the statewide web resource Judicial Votes Count.

Ryan is the owner of Ryan Law Office Co., L.P.A. and has represented more than 115 children in court. Before attending law school, he was a music teacher for 12 years at Trimble Local Schools in Athens. 

Ryan received his law degree from University of Dayton School of Law, master’s degree from Ohio University, and undergraduate degree from Ohio Wesleyan University.

He takes office on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

