"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Editor Jesse Gordon, Signs on as Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop is now a live online course

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the November 9th class will be editor Jesse Gordon.**

Jesse Gordon is a New York based editor who has worked on many hit tv shows for Netflix and cable networks. His ability to cut comedy started in 2011 during his time working on “The Onion” series of shows and has continued on nearly a decade later in the recently released “Emily in Paris.” Jesse’s talented work has won one Emmy and been nominated for another.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught exclusively LIVE online beginning on November 9, 2020 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6 PM. For more information on MEWShop’s Online Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online. "Our new online format has really expanded this class to give students more freedom to edit away from class and to hear and work with some super talented editors," says MEWShop Director of Education Janet Dalton. MEWShop’s early bird pricing for $500 off ends on October 23rd.

About Jesse Gordon: Jesse is a New York based editor whose television work includes “Living With Yourself,” “The Great Depresh,” “Dickinson,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and “Inside Amy Schumer.” Movies include “The Incredible Jessica James (2017 Sundance Film Festival) and “Furlough.” He received a Primetime Emmy-nomination for “Inside Amy Schumer” (2017), and a Daytime Emmy-award for “Unplugged” (2010).

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s LIVE Online Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that young post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Our LIVE online workshop will run Monday - Friday from 10am - 6pm with an hour lunch. All media and projects will be provided online with screenings and discussions occurring on either Zoom or Google Hangout. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working.

Online Class Highlights:

• All lessons and discussions will be live and not recorded versions.

• The same amount of one-on-one time and attention that students receive for our in-person workshop.

• Remote Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects training (weeks 1 & 2).

• Remote Avid Media Composer training (weeks 3 & 4).

• Remote Screenings and discussions (weeks 1 - 4).

• Remote Artist in Residence experience with an accomplished editor (scheduled during week 5 & week 6).

• Remote instruction on resume and cover letters (weeks 5 & 6).

• Remote editing and one-on-one review of editing Manhattan Edit Workshop provided projects for student’s reels.

• Ability to come back for weeks 5 & 6 during a future Six Week Intensive to work on projects and receive additional one-on-one time with our instructors.

• Ability to submit and apply to our Intern Referral program

• Ability to take both Avid Certification tests remotely

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.