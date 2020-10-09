Jean Fallacara Released a New Book “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock” Shedding Light on Neuroplasticity
Every decision we make, consciously or subconsciously, shifts our biology toward cell aging. Nutrition, sport, supplements, sleep, and exercise contribute to hijacking your body clock,”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Fallacara, the founder of Cyborggainz, has released a new book called “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock.” The book sheds light on neuroplasticity and talks about his fitness journey. He also wrote about his struggles to combat ADD and how he helped other people to combat challenging situations in their lives, along with useful information on calisthenics and mind training.
Speaking about his book, Jean Fallacara stated, “I have studied biochemistry, immunology and genetics, biotechnology, and neurosciences. I understand the close relationship between mind and body. In this book, you’d learn about calisthenics and neuroplasticity. You’d also find useful details on how to use exercise to strengthen your mind. It has stories that might help you get motivated and start your journey toward a healthier life.”
The book talks about neuroplasticity, biohacking, and exercise to strengthen the mind and improve the quality of life. All the content in the books is based on methodical approaches, validated information, and are finalized with self-experiments. “Every decision we make, consciously or subconsciously, shifts our biology toward cell aging. Nutrition, sport, supplements, sleep, and exercise contribute to hijacking your body clock,” he added.
Born in France, Jean Fallacara is a biomedical expert who created an online platform called Cyborggainz that offers a unique approach to calisthenics training. He has emulsified neuroscience and calisthenics to come up with a program that can improve the brain’s neuroplasticity and strengthen motor pathways faster as well as facilitate in developing extreme physical fitness.
Pushing human performance forward and achieving peak performance in every possible aspect is among the top goals of Jean Fallacara. His platform offers member’s exclusive programs, including custom workout programs, personalized meal plans, and CYBORG package that includes customized monthly programs, mindset, meal plan, biohacking, and learning mindset, and more, to upgrade not just physical, but mental performance as well.
Jean Fallacara is an athlete, biohacker, speaker, and the maverick CEO of Z-SC1Biomedical with over 20 years of experience in the tech and fitness industry. He has been working as an experienced executive focused on technology products for the science business. Fallacara has founded and led many science-technology companies. He has recently released a new book called “Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack your Body Clock.”
Website: https://cyborggainz.com/
Contact: +1 514-240-1655
Email: cyborg@cyborggainz.com
Neuroscience Calisthenics the BOOK by Jean Fallacara official Trailer