Spanish manufacturer UniPutt create a new putter. with an inverted loft and other benefits for proven less putts

Cloaking for a perfect line up Ball rolls from the top Grip on impact

Unique patented features allow less putts per round. It's easy to see why this is possible, cloaking comes into play. Straight away the inverted loft face.

A new product that actually makes a complete difference.” — Graham Smith. The putter inventor

XABIA, ALICANTE, SPAIN, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Granite was chosen to launch this putter, as it was voted in trials by local golfers, as the best for feel and accuracy over the metal.

Uniputt claim that a minus -13° loft makes the ball roll straighter without spin, wobble and skid. Allowing less “lip outs” and more putts holed. It can flow with the break, hugging contours to the hole and lag putts are also a pleasure to make.

The ball is struck at impact above half way. Not the normal at the bottom impact. This allows the ball to roll forward to the hole.

Another patent claim by uniputt is “Cloaking”. This is when a golfer lines up a putt with a mark on the ball. Many golf ball manufacturers are now printing the mark for "line up" directly onto the balls.

However there is a break area on standard putters, between the putters face and the mark on the ball. With uniputts cloaking it is possible to have an unbroken line up between the ball and putter face/head, due to the 13° inverted loft.

The inventor of the putter Graham Smith explained. “When standing over the ball to line up your putt, it's almost impossible to do this accurately unless you have our “cloaking”. This is only available where you have an inverted loft. As the club face actually cloaks over the ball, only then can you have a complete unbroken line up from the ball to the putter face/head.

This makes for a much more accurate shot, it gives you more confidence to make the putt. The inverted loft rolls the ball forward from the top, with less spin and wobble. People have said conventional putters skid and slide the ball.

If you were able to make more putts and lower your score, I am sure you will be very happy with this putter.

Our granite putters are hand made and polished. However the striking face is not polished, this is sanded smooth for maximum grip at impact.”

All uniputt putters are made by hand in the Xabia Spanish factory. You can try the putters locally and Uniputt are now seeking retailers to stock and sell the putters. Recently the putters were "Ruled as conforming to the rules of golf" after applications were successfully made to the governing golf authorities.

The putters are perfectly weighted, have a great feel when using them and give you great pleasure when using it.

As the putters are made to order, it means that a retailer needs only carry 1 sample for golfers to try. Then the order can be expressed to the customers chosen address or to the retailer for collection. No large stock outlay is required for the retailer/pro-shop.

The putter grip can be chosen at time of purchase with such names as, Jumbo Max and Super Stroke. Or any other grip customers would like to choose.

For more information please contact Uniputt:

https://www.uniputt.com/ info@uniputt.com https://www.facebook.com/graniteputter https://twitter.com/graniteputt

See how good rolling the ball from the top really is.