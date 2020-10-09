Micronutrients Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2025
Micronutrients Industry
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micronutrients Industry
Description
Micronutrients market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micronutrients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
There are multiple causes that are likely to influence the Micronutrients market. Some factors can favor the market. Other forces can hinder the Micronutrients market expansion. These reasons that are observed to impact different variables of the Micronutrients market are elaborated in the report. Data in the report is mentioned as per reliable standards. The influence of increased border tension and COVID 19 on the expansion of market is illustrated.
In terms of key players, the report provides an insight into the competitive scenario of the market along with the key players, latest trends getting into the manufacturing arena, etc. The report also throws light into top vendors with major contributions to the Micronutrients market.
The major vendors covered:
BASF
Akzo Nobel
Yara International
Haifa
Nutrien
Stoller
Mosaic
JR Simplot
Nulex
Sapec SA
Wolf Trax
Dayal Group
Sam Hprp
Frit Industries
Valagro
ATP Nutrition
Kronos Micronutrients
Sun Agrigenetics
QC Corporation
Coromandel International
Microfeed
Sinofert Holding
Hui Yi Chemical
Wintong Chemicals
Segment by Type, the Micronutrients market is segmented into
Powder
Granule
Liquid
Segment by Application, the Micronutrients market is segmented into
Health Care Products
Daily Diet
Soil Fetilizer
Foliar Fetilizer
Seed Treatment
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Highlights of the Global Micronutrients Market
Historical and current scenario
Trends and developments
Market forecast
Price analysis and forecast
Porter’s five forces analysis
SWOT analysis
Value chain analysis
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Micronutrients Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Micronutrients Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Micronutrients Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Powder
1.4.3 Granule
1.4.4 Liquid
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Micronutrients Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Health Care Products
1.5.3 Daily Diet
1.5.4 Soil Fetilizer
1.5.5 Foliar Fetilizer
1.5.6 Seed Treatment
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Micronutrients Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Micronutrients Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Micronutrients Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Micronutrients, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Micronutrients Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Micronutrients Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Micronutrients Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Micronutrients Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Micronutrients Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Micronutrients Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12 Company Profiles
12.1 BASF
12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 BASF Micronutrients Products Offered
12.1.5 BASF Recent Development
12.2 Akzo Nobel
12.2.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information
12.2.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Akzo Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Akzo Nobel Micronutrients Products Offered
12.2.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development
12.3 Yara International
12.3.1 Yara International Corporation Information
12.3.2 Yara International Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Yara International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Yara International Micronutrients Products Offered
12.3.5 Yara International Recent Development
12.4 Haifa
12.4.1 Haifa Corporation Information
12.4.2 Haifa Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Haifa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Haifa Micronutrients Products Offered
12.4.5 Haifa Recent Development
12.5 Nutrien
12.5.1 Nutrien Corporation Information
12.5.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Nutrien Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Nutrien Micronutrients Products Offered
12.5.5 Nutrien Recent Development
12.6 Stoller
12.6.1 Stoller Corporation Information
12.6.2 Stoller Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Stoller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Stoller Micronutrients Products Offered
12.6.5 Stoller Recent Development
12.7 Mosaic
12.7.1 Mosaic Corporation Information
12.7.2 Mosaic Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Mosaic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Mosaic Micronutrients Products Offered
12.7.5 Mosaic Recent Development
12.8 JR Simplot
12.9 Nulex
12.10 Sapec SA
12.11 BASF
12.12 Dayal Group
12.13 Sam Hprp
12.14 Frit Industries
12.15 Valagro
12.16 ATP Nutrition
12.17 Kronos Micronutrients
12.18 Sun Agrigenetics
12.19 QC Corporation
12.20 Coromandel International
12.21 Microfeed
12.22 Sinofert Holding
12.23 Hui Yi Chemical
12.24 Wintong Chemicals
