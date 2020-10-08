New gas deposit discovered on Yamal shelf

Background

The Leningradskoye gas and condensate field is located in the Kara Sea within the Leningradsky licensed block. The field's current recoverable gas reserves are estimated to total 1.9 trillion cubic meters and are classified as unique.

In 2019, Gazprom discovered the Dinkov and Nyarmeyskoye fields on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea. In 2020, the Company discovered the 75 Years of Victory field on the Yamal shelf.

The Dinkov field is situated within the Rusanovsky licensed block. The field is unique in terms of gas reserves: its recoverable reserves in the С1+С2 categories amount to 390.7 billion cubic meters.

The Nyarmeyskoye field is located within the Nyarmeysky licensed block. In terms of gas reserves, it is a large field with the recoverable amount of 120.8 billion cubic meters in the С1+С2 categories.

The 75 Years of Victory field is situated within the Skuratovskaya prospect. From the point of view of gas reserves, the field is classified as large: its recoverable gas reserves in the С1+С2 categories total 202.4 billion cubic meters.

The Company also has a subsurface use license for the Rusanovskoye field on the Yamal shelf.