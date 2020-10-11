The Local Electrician Launches Sydney Wide Electrical Services

The Local Electrician are now offering 24 hr emergency electrical services to every Sydney.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney local electrician company, The Local Electrician has announced today that they are expanding their area of operation to service every Sydney suburb. This means that they can now provide 24hr electrical assistance to Sydney residents ranging all the way from Wollongong to the Blue Mountains. Some of the electrical repairs that The Local Electrician provides includes everything from switchboard upgrades, smoke alarm installs, light installs, kitchen rewiring and even hot water system repairs.

This decision to expand their services, comes about as a response to the growing need for reliable and trusted electrical services during the hotter months - particularly to more Sydney rural areas, such as The Blue Mountains, The Hawkesbury region and the Hills District.

Adrian Barker, General Manager of The Local Electrician has said "It doesn't matter where you are located, when you have an electrical issue, you want it to be resolved immediately. Ever since the start of this year, we have been receiving repeat calls from locals located in more rural areas who just couldn't get a hold of any other electrical companies willing to travel to them. This ultimately goes against our company motto, as we strive to deliver a prompt and efficient electrical service no matter your location and no matter your issue".

As well as providing 24/7 emergency electrician services, The Local Electrician is also a fully qualified Level 2 Electrician. A Level 2 electrician is a specially licensed technician that has achieved higher qualifications than a normal residential electrician. This means that they can carry out work on more dangerous jobs such as electrical defect notices, consumer mains, point of attachment issues, overhead and underground power and private power poles.

Adrian Barker continued on by saying "Offering a Sydney wide electrical and level 2 service, enables us to be more responsive and flexible for growing customer demand. This is particularly important as within Australia we are now entering our fire season, and these rural areas are often the most vulnerable and exposed. You only just have to look at what happened last year where over 18.6 million hectares of land was burnt which destroyed over 5,900 buildings, killed 34 people and nearly three billion animals ... Our technicians servicing these areas can hopefully spread awareness and assist with preventative methods in keeping our communities safe. We are so committed to achieving this goal that within 60 minutes of placing a call, an emergency electrician will be at your doorstep - or we will work for free!"