Global Mobile Ticketing in Transportation Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

Overview

The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector is poised to grow by USD 5611.08 mn during 2020-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The reports on mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitization of transportation sector.

The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

NFCs

QR codes and barcodes

Market segment by Application, split into

Train

Bus

Airplane

Bicycle

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Mobile Ticketing in Transportation market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Mobile Ticketing in Transportation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Corethree

Gemalto

Masabi

Moovel

Bizzabo

eos.uptrade

Margento

Open Mobile Ticketing Alliance

StubHub

TickPick

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Mobile Ticketing in Transportation Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Mobile Ticketing in Transportation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11Key Players Profiles

12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………



