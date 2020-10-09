Global Mobile Ticketing in Transportation Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2026
“Mobile Ticketing in Transportation - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Mobile Ticketing in Transportation Market 2020-2026:
Summary:
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Mobile Ticketing in Transportation - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2026” To Its Research Database.
Overview
The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector is poised to grow by USD 5611.08 mn during 2020-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The reports on mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitization of transportation sector.
The mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
NFCs
QR codes and barcodes
Market segment by Application, split into
Train
Bus
Airplane
Bicycle
@For Better Understanding, Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Mobile Ticketing in Transportation Market Research Report:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5903641-global-and-china-mobile-ticketing-in-transportation-market
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Mobile Ticketing in Transportation market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Mobile Ticketing in Transportation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Corethree
Gemalto
Masabi
Moovel
Bizzabo
eos.uptrade
Margento
Open Mobile Ticketing Alliance
StubHub
TickPick
@Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5903641-global-and-china-mobile-ticketing-in-transportation-market
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Mobile Ticketing in Transportation Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Mobile Ticketing in Transportation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11Key Players Profiles
12Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continued………
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Note:
Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here