Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,666 in the last 365 days.

Largest Entrepreneurial Habits Book Ever Published, 150 Contributors including Ashley Armstrong The Hidden Rules Expert

Ashley Armstrong The Hidden Rules Expert 8 Figure eCommerce Consultant

Ashley Armstrong The Hidden Rules Expert eCommerce Consultant

The World’s largest book on Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success launches on October 16, 2020; by most successful Entrepreneurs.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World’s largest Entrepreneurial book, Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with successful entrepreneur contributors.   

Ashley Armstrong - Best Selling Author, Business Consultant, eCommerce Expert
Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact 
Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author
Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist
Sharon Lechter - NY Times Bestselling Co-Author Rich Dad Poor Dad
Brian Smith - Founder UGG Boots

The 800 page, 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success book is available at 39,000 locations in stores/online in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook formats.

ORDER ON AMAZON 

Featuring Ashley Armstrong The Hidden Rules Expert; Founder of an eCommerce consulting firm specializing in helping product companies find millions they are leaving on the table by leveraging Amazon. Her system discovers unseen revenue with positioned product lines, increasing sales 140%/30 days. Featured in The List, CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX.

Schedule interviews/ comments
www.AmazAuthority.com

Ashley Armstrong
The Hidden Rules Expert
+1 778-835-8755
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Largest Entrepreneurial Habits Book Ever Published, 150 Contributors including Ashley Armstrong The Hidden Rules Expert

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.