Largest Entrepreneurial Habits Book Ever Published, 150 Contributors including Ashley Armstrong The Hidden Rules Expert
The World’s largest book on Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success launches on October 16, 2020; by most successful Entrepreneurs.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World’s largest Entrepreneurial book, Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with successful entrepreneur contributors.
Ashley Armstrong - Best Selling Author, Business Consultant, eCommerce Expert
Alec Stern - Co-Founder of Constant Contact
Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author
Chuck Liddell - Hall of Fame Mixed Martial Artist
Sharon Lechter - NY Times Bestselling Co-Author Rich Dad Poor Dad
Brian Smith - Founder UGG Boots
The 800 page, 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success book is available at 39,000 locations in stores/online in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook formats.
Featuring Ashley Armstrong The Hidden Rules Expert; Founder of an eCommerce consulting firm specializing in helping product companies find millions they are leaving on the table by leveraging Amazon. Her system discovers unseen revenue with positioned product lines, increasing sales 140%/30 days. Featured in The List, CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX.
