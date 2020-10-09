Raised pedestrian crosswalks to be installed on Pali Highway in Nuuanu

Main, News Posted on Oct 8, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is continuing to work to improve pedestrian safety in Nuuanu through the planned installation of raised pedestrian crossings at Pali Highway’s intersections with Upper Dowsett Avenue and Ahipuu Street.

The raised pedestrian crossings at Upper Dowsett Avenue and Ahipuu Street will supplement the gateway in-street sign treatments that were installed at Upper Dowsett Avenue, Wood Street, Lower Dowsett Avenue, and Ahipuu Street in November 2018. Design of the raised pedestrian crossings will be similar to the raised pedestrian crossings installed on Farrington Highway by Waianae Intermediate and High School, Kalihi Street by King Kalakaua Middle School, and Fort Weaver Road by Ilima Intermediate School.

“We continue to observe drivers going at speeds 15 miles per hour above the posted speed limit through Nuuanu,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways. “Installation of raised crosswalks near the bus stops used by the community will remind those driving through this neighborhood that they need to be mindful of the people that live in Nuuanu and to look out for pedestrians and other road users.”

The current speed limit on Pali Highway in Nuuanu is 35 mph. This will be reduced to 30 mph between Waokanaka Street and Jack Lane. Installation of the reduced speed limit signs and the two raised pedestrian crossings is scheduled for November 2020 and is anticipated to cost approximately $60,000 in state highways funds.

As a reminder, State Traffic Code requires motorists to stop for pedestrians crossing “upon the half of the roadway upon which the vehicle is traveling” and for pedestrians approaching from the opposite half of the roadway if the pedestrian is “approaching the vehicle so closely … as to be in danger.” A video demonstrating interpretation of the law can be found at https://youtu.be/64uU2GskxW4

Additional information on pedestrian safety is available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safe-communites/walkwisehawaii/faq/

###