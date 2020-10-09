Health Tech Startup WellPrevail Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for Ground-Breaking Chronic Pain Management Platform

Innovative Digital Solution to Provide Chronic Pain Sufferers with Life-Long Medical and Psychological Support

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s safe to say that Melissa Chua, the founder of WellPrevail, knows what she’s about. She holds a Bachelor of Science and an MPhil from the University of Sydney and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Bioinformatics at Johns Hopkins University — not to mention her experience as a cancer research officer in Singapore.

It comes as no surprise, then, that WellPrevail espouses a markedly scientific approach and draws on the latest medical research. What sets this startup apart, though, is its focus on people’s lived experience.

Ms. Chua knows from personal experience what it means to deal with near-constant, crippling pain. That’s why she founded WellPrevail to empower people with chronic pain to lead the best possible life.

The Project

WellPrevail recently announced that it was working to create a multidisciplinary digital pain management platform — its most ambitious project to date. The innovative e-platform will be threefold.

The main feature will be a one-of-a-kind eHealth web app that will bring various pain management services under one roof. These include a patient portal and educational resources as well as psychological consultations and one-on-one coaching.

As a companion to the web-based app, WellPrevail is also working on a handy mobile app that packs in a diary, a symptom checker, and easy access to the user’s personal medication and physical therapy plan.

Last but not least, the new digital platform will feature a private peer-support community portal. There, patients will be able to connect with like-minded individuals, ask questions, and share their stories.

The Goal

Chronic pain affects around 20 percent of the world’s population. In addition to physical discomfort, prolonged pain can often lead to anxiety, depression, and even suicide.

With its innovative digital platform, WellPrevail seeks to improve the lives of people with chronic pain by raising awareness, building resilient communities, and connecting patients to mental health experts and coaches wherever they might be based.

The project also aims to reduce the widespread reliance on opioids by providing information on and encouraging alternative pain management treatments.

The Campaign

WellPrevail plans to crowd-fund its project through Indiegogo. The campaign is now live. It offers exclusive discounts and access to premium payment plans to the first people to donate.

About WellPrevail: WellPrevail is a health tech startup with a focus on chronic pain management. It was founded by a medical researcher to transform the latest scientific research into easy-to-understand, actionable information that people with chronic pain can use to improve their daily lives.

For more information on WellPrevail, please contact funding@wellprevail.com or visit our homepage.