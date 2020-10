Electronic Producer Gual Releases Joyful New Self-Titled Album

Gual Available October 16th on All Major Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gual is set to release a self-titled electro album. The album release follows the recent single release of “Alright”.Gual is a 10-track album, which serves as an introduction of all the work Gual has done over the last year and a half. While the tracks are mostly original dance tracks, there is one cover, “Boogie Oogie Oogie”. Made as a tribute to the musical group, A Taste of Honey, Gual breathes new life into a beloved classic.Highlight tracks on the self-titled album are: "Can You Feel It", featuring soulful vocals and upbeat rhythms, with old school funk vibes. “Get Down”, a nu-disco dance track blending retro-style funk with today's electronic sound and adds complimentary soulful female vocals. "Feel Good", more of a bass-heavy track that is a beautiful combination of future house with nu-disco.When describing his creative process, Gual says, “I try to record something new every day, depending on how I’m feeling – kind of like a musical diary entry of my day. If I’m in a silly mood one day I may write a funky bass riff. Maybe the next day I’m feeling a bit more energetic so I write an intense drum beat, or a mesmerizing synth arp, or whatever.” After going through a metamorphosis, his music becomes a summary of his emotions at the time of production. It’s these emotions Gual hopes to share with audiences in each track.Gual is available now on all major platforms . Visit Gual’s website for more information.About GualGual has had dreams of being a rock star since he was a young boy. He began taking professional guitar lessons, honing his skills, and reaching a deeper level of passion for the music. He joined his first band in high school, called Fly By Night, then joined a few other bands before landing in a couple of alt-rock bar-bands, The Uninvited & Numb. During this time, Gual was also pursuing new, unique sounds in his spare time, and after purchasing a Korg M1 synthesizer, his music was forever changed. It was through this experience and others like it that Gual started to become the artist/producer he is today. His current sound can be described as “electro-based-audio entertainment” and would likely fit into the EDM/Dance genres.