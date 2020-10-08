Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wailuku River Bridge repairs have been rescheduled to the last two weekends in October

Posted on Oct 8, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a traffic pattern shift on the Wailuku River Bridge in Hilo during the last two weekends of October. The revised schedule is as follows;

  • Saturday, Oct. 17 – Sunday, Oct. 18, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Alternating Closure)
  • Saturday, Oct. 17 – Sunday, Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Hilo Bound Detour/Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Closure)
  • Saturday, Oct. 17 – Monday, Oct. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night Work/Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Alternating Closure)
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 – Sunday, Oct. 25, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Alternating Closure)
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 – Sunday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Hilo Bound Detour/Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Closure)
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 – Monday, Oct. 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night Work/Wailuku Bridge Single Lane Alternating Closure)

The daytime work, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both weekends, involves a single lane closure allowing Waimea/Honokaa bound traffic only on the bridge. Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Wainaku Drive.

The night work, on both weekends, will be an alternating, single lane closure from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. with exception to Monday which will end at 6 a.m. During this closure, Waimea/Honokaa bound and Hilo bound traffic will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow) in the remaining travel lane.

All work is weather permitting. Motorists are asked to exercise caution and drive with care through the work area.

###

