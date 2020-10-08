Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Announces New Appointment to the State Board of Elections

Today, Governor Roy Cooper accepted the nomination for Stacy “Four” Eggers, IV as the newest member of the State Board of Elections. Under North Carolina Law, the state Republican Party must nominate 3 potential board members to fill a vacancy and Eggers will take the seat formerly held by GOP appointee David Black.

“The State Board of Elections does critical work to ensure North Carolina has fair and accessible elections, and I thank Mr. Eggers for his readiness to serve our state,” said Governor Cooper.

Four Eggers is a 2001 graduate of the Norman Adran Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University and the managing partner of Eggers, Eggers, Eggers, & Eggers, PLLC, Attorneys and Counselors at Law. His practice areas include land condemnation and real estate disputes, as well as civil litigation, business representation, and contractual matters. He also serves as the municipal attorney for the Town of Banner Elk, the Town of Beech Mountain, and the Village of Sugar Mountain.

Eggers has served as a President of the Watauga County Bar Association, the North Carolina Bar Association Committee on the Administration of Justice, the North Carolina Bar Association Committee on Justice and the Judiciary, and served for eight years as a member of the Watauga County Board of Elections. He was appointed to serve as a member on the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement for the 2018 election cycle.

