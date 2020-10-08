Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
October 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Professional Learning, Nebraska Reading Improvement Act

Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt will contract with TNTP to provide professional learning aligned to the Nebraska Reading Improvement Act. TNTP will develop and facilitate professional learning sessions for early literacy aligned to Nebraska READS and support the creation and implementation of Communities of Practice addressing issues in early literacy.

Professional Learning Contract

Nebraska Apprenticeship Collaborative

The board approved a contract with Northeast Community College to oversee the development of the Nebraska Apprenticeship Collaborative for Computer Science and Technology Youth Registered Apprenticeships in the state through the Pathways to STEM Apprenticeship for High School Career & Technical Education Students grant. Last year, the Nebraska Department of Education was awarded the three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education.

Northeast Community College Contract

reVISION Action Grants

Board members approved the reVISION Action Grants for 2020-2021. The purpose of reVISION is to align and support Career and Technical Education (CTE) systems, develop Nebraska’s talent pipelines for economic growth and workforce development, strengthen high school CTE programs to align with Nebraska’s postsecondary education entrance expectations, and create a common language between local employers and education.

reVISION Action Grant Awards

 

