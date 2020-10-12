Beacon Biomedical and Sandstone Diagnostics Announce Early Cancer Screening Partnership

Collaboration will enable at-home and point-of-care serum collection without phlebotomy.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandstone Diagnostics, Inc. and Beacon Biomedical jointly announce a collaboration to simplify early cancer screening by enabling at-home and point-of-care capillary serum collection without phlebotomy.

The partnership leverages Sandstone’s portable, battery-operated Torq™ centrifuge technology and Beacon Biomedical’s high-sensitivity protein marker assays to deliver a new, sample-to-answer diagnostic workflow using capillary blood draws instead of conventional venipuncture.

“We are very excited to partner with Sandstone in pioneering this simple alternative to traditional phlebotomy services,” said Beacon Biomedical CEO Donald Weber. “Sandstone’s technology allows the rapid point-of care collection and transport of lab-quality plasma and serum to our laboratory from anywhere and anyone. We see this partnership as a game changer in improving patient access and convenience to life saving screening tests and advanced clinical diagnostics.”

Following its validation and regulatory approvals, Beacon Biomedical will deploy Sandstone’s proprietary sample collection kit with its BeScreened-CRC assay for early screening of colorectal cancer. Beacon Biomedical also intends to evaluate the workflow for its quantitative measurements of COVID-19 IgM and IgG antibodies.

“This collaboration significantly advances cancer diagnostics by providing early, point-of-care screening without a phlebotomist,” commented Sandstone Co-Founder and Executive VP Greg Sommer. “We are pleased to be working Beacon Biomedical – a truly innovative partner.”

About Sandstone Diagnostics

Sandstone Diagnostics is a diagnostic and device biotech company located in Pleasanton, CA. Sandstone’s Torq zero delay centrifuge technology provides lab-quality plasma and serum collection in minutes at the point-of-care. For more information, visit www.sandstonedx.com.

About Beacon Biomedical Inc.

Beacon Biomedical Inc. is a CLIA accredited proteomic diagnostics laboratory focused on developing and commercializing both laboratory developed tests and point-of-care CLIA waived tests for earlier cancer detection. The company’s lead product, BeScreened™-CRC, is a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer. Beacon’s product development pipeline includes early detection assays for breast, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers. For more information visit, www.beaconbiomedical.com.



