1st Ever National survey to understand impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on America's AAPI small businesses
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (National ACE) and Public Private Strategies are conducting its first-ever, national survey to understand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on America's AAPI small businesses. The survey is available on National ACE’s website, www.NationalACE.org.
To date, there is extraordinarily little data available on the status of AAPI small businesses. By implementing this national survey, policymakers will have access to a better understanding of the resources that are needed in the AAPI business community. The results of this survey will provide a benchmark for critical long-term planning as corporations, non-profits, and governments make informed decisions about where to invest their resources.
“Our nonprofit’s mission is to serve as a strong advocate of AAPI business interests and effect positive change that enhance and advance the goals of AAPI business owners,” said Chiling Tong, President & CEO of National ACE. “This national survey is extremely important for the Asian American and Pacific Islander business community to participate in because we know that additional resources are critical for the survival of their livelihoods.”
Public Private Strategies, the leading agency on public policy and coalition building, has put together a comprehensive survey in partnership with National ACE, to understand the current status of AAPI business owners since the onset of this global pandemic.
“Unfortunately, data that is currently available does not reflect the critical needs of AAPI small business owners,” said Katie Vlietstra Wonnenberg, Principal, Public Private Strategies. “This lack of disaggregated data for small business owners diminishes the ability of AAPIs to access the resources they need for their businesses to survive. It truly presents a challenge to accurately identify their needs.”
“We are fortunate that since lockdown, we have worked closer than ever with our national network of more than 60 affiliate Chambers and partners around the country to ensure that the AAPI business community has the most accurate and up to date information about important resources that are available to our community during this pandemic,” said Dr. Karen Eng, Board Chair for National ACE. “The opportunity that a survey of this level is being implemented with the hope that many AAPI Chambers of Commerce, business organizations, business owners and entrepreneurs of every level will participate is a wonderful means to gather this important data.”
National ACE launched its survey on October 1, 2020 and is strongly encouraging AAPI businesses organizations to participate through the close of the survey on Friday, October 16, 2020. The survey is available on National ACE’s website, www.NationalACE.org, as well as by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBCOVID.
ABOUT ASIAN/PACIFIC ISLANDER AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP (NATIONAL ACE)
The Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (National ACE) seeks to improve the economic, political, and social well-being of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs) by encouraging the growth of existing AAPI entrepreneurs, advocating for AAPI businesses in Washington, D.C., fostering the next generation of AAPI entrepreneurs, and promoting the need for wider AAPI leadership in corporate America. ACE’s mission is to serve as a strong advocate of AAPI business interests and effect positive change on all issues that enhance and advance the goals and aspirations of AAPI business owners, entrepreneurs, and corporate leaders. ACE strives to do this through supporting and promoting issues that impact the AAPI business community, improving the economic development and economic impact of the AAPI community, advancing coalitions and enhancing community building, and fostering the next generation of AAPI entrepreneurs and executives. ACE provides a unified voice for the business interests of AAPIs nationally.
For more information please visit www.NationalACE.org and www.ACESmallBusiness.org
