Saving the World from Itself
A coming-of-age story and the pursuit of greater understandingPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often in our lives, we find moments where we struggle to find a solution to our biggest problems, let alone find our own ways. The story of Angela Fujiwara, the protagonist in Rian McMurtry’s Light from Darkness, faces the same things we worry ourselves with. The story is set in a fantasy world where Angela is just about to enter her senior year. And in her path, she has two problems to deal with: one, to prepare herself for the real world, and two, to find a way to rescue the world from itself amidst all its chaos.
Angela begins her journey learning from the wisdom of the best wizards in her world, but never did she think that her path would lead her to understand things she never thought she would. With her band of friends, they continue their quest to learn more about themselves and, incidentally, how the world around them can be affected by it.
Readers who love stories in a rich mythological setting would definitely enjoy this book. Rian McMurtry masterfully put into writing the growth of his characters and their interplay with the story’s various magical elements. And according to its readers, the book Light from Darkness is a perfect continuation of the series that captured the struggles of the characters without forgetting to keep the readers on their toes about what would happen next.
Readers can definitely look to this book as a page-flipper. The story is evenly-paced and beautifully meshes together mythology and the character arc of its casts.
