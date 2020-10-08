Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two Offenders who Walked Away from ELC Captured

RALEIGH – Two offenders participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) and who walked away from their transitional housing have been captured. Officers from the Department of Pubic Safety’s Special Operations and Intelligence Unit (SOIU) captured Delbert K. Furman, 67, Thursday, Oct. 8. Furman had been serving a sentence for Felony Breaking & Entering. He is currently in Central Prison.

Thomas Watson, 53 turned himself in at the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Oct. 8.  He was serving a sentence for Felony Breaking & Entering and had a projected release date of April 28, 2021. He is currently in the Lenoir County Jail.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation. Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/ parole officers from Community Corrections. Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.

