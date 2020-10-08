Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Refer a Tech Friend for LA Voting Project and Enter to Win $1,000 Dining Gift Card

Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency is sponsoring fun dining drawing for people who refer tech professionals who successfully complete LA Voting project.

— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is helping find tech support professionals to join the team, responsible for LA Voting project roll-out.

People who refer tech professionals that successfully complete project (thru R4G); earn drawing entry for $1,000 for Best Food in the Hood dining gift card.

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Refer your kickass tech friends for awesome jobs and party for good. Because friends don't let friends stay unemployed."

How to Qualify for $1,000 Best Food in the Hood Dining Gift Card Drawing

Submit contact info (email and phone number of person you are referring) to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (No later than Monday October 12, 2020).

1. Professional must have 5 years of tech support experience, live in LA, get hired and successfully complete project.

2. Each referral equals one entry into drawing.

3. Winner of drawing announced on December 1st, 2020; will receive $1,000 dining gift card.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're looking for 20 more techs to join the team, pay is $45/hr, and techs have an opportunity to use their talent for good (be part of history, Voting this year will be the most important)."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Participate in referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding LA and enjoy exclusive foodie reward www.12MonthsofSushi.com.

We generate recruiting proceeds to fund fun social projects that positively impact the community (kickass for good); KickassforaCause.org, KidsGetPaidtoEat.com, and OurMomsWork.org.

