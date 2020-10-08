Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,564 in the last 365 days.

Jaguar Financial Announces Granting of Options

Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSX-V:JFC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaguar Financial Announces Granting of Options
Toronto, ON – October 8, 2020 – Jaguar Financial Corporation (“Jaguar Financial” or the “Company”) (TSV: JFC) is pleased to announce that it has approved the grant of 1,010,039 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to a certain directors and officers of the Company. The options were issued with an exercise price of $0.46 per common share. The options granted to the Company’s directors and officers have a term of three years with vesting immediately. The issuance of the options is subject to all necessary approvals by the TSX Venture Exchange.

All options issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Additional Information
Michael Lerner, Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Financial Corporation
(416) 710-4906

About Jaguar Financial Corporation
Jaguar Financial is a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar Financial determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. The investments made are usually event-driven, for example, where an investment is made in a company that is the subject of a takeover bid or where some other change is initiated by a third party or a shareholder of the subject company. Jaguar Financial's objective is to assist management of the undervalued company to create value that the market is missing.
Cautionary Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Michael Lerner
Jaguar Financial Corporation
+1 416.710.4906
email us here

You just read:

Jaguar Financial Announces Granting of Options

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.