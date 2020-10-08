Jaguar Financial Announces Granting of Options
Toronto, ON – October 8, 2020 – Jaguar Financial Corporation (“Jaguar Financial” or the “Company”) (TSV: JFC) is pleased to announce that it has approved the grant of 1,010,039 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company to a certain directors and officers of the Company. The options were issued with an exercise price of $0.46 per common share. The options granted to the Company’s directors and officers have a term of three years with vesting immediately. The issuance of the options is subject to all necessary approvals by the TSX Venture Exchange.
All options issued are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
Additional Information
Michael Lerner, Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Financial Corporation
(416) 710-4906
About Jaguar Financial Corporation
Jaguar Financial is a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar Financial determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. The investments made are usually event-driven, for example, where an investment is made in a company that is the subject of a takeover bid or where some other change is initiated by a third party or a shareholder of the subject company. Jaguar Financial's objective is to assist management of the undervalued company to create value that the market is missing.
Cautionary Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
