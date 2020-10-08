Singleton-Cryan Bill to Streamline Government Construction Projects Clears Committee

Trenton – In an effort to lower the cost of public construction projects, the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee today passed legislation sponsored by Senators Troy Singleton and Joe Cryan to authorize design-build construction services and procurement.

“Construction delays and last minute design changes can turn local improvements into never-ending projects that ultimately end up costing the taxpayers more money,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “By allowing design-build contracts from the start, architecture firms and construction companies can work together to stay on schedule, reduce delays, and minimize unexpected costs. When projects are delivered on time, this ultimately saves taxpayer dollars.”

Under the bill, S-2874, if a state or local contracting unit could demonstrate why the design-build approach better meets its needs, it would be permitted to pursue a design-build contract rather than using the traditional design-bid-build approach.

“When a town or state agency takes on a construction project, it is intended to improve the lives of citizens in some way. However, when projects are continually delayed, they can instead become a public nuisance,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “This legislation will allow agencies to streamline the design-build process and improve the odds of finishing on time.”

Under a design-build contract, an architecture or design firm would work side-by-side with a construction company to complete a project. This method can help to reduce costs and minimize construction delays.

This bill also sets forth certain employment and transparency standards, including paying prevailing wage, for firms involved in the projects.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.