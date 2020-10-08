Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Technical Assistance Annual Report 2020

October 8, 2020

The IMF provides Capacity Development (CD)—technical assistance, training, and hands-on practical advice—to help governments strengthen public institutions and implement sound policies. IMF CD covers a broad range of macroeconomic, financial, and structural issues, and supports member countries to build and implement modern policy frameworks that ensure long-term stability. This report by the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department provides an overview of the Fund’s capacity building in the monetary and financial sectors in fiscal year 2020, addressing the challenges in CD presented by COVID-19 and highlighting case studies that reflect the diversity in our engagements.

MCM Technical Assistance Annual Reports

