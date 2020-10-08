Latest News: Library and NPS Receive Historic Collection on Women's Rights

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Today, the National Woman’s Party (NWP) announced the gift of its historic collection spanning women’s suffrage and the movement for women’s equality to the Library of Congress and National Park Service. This gift comes as the country celebrates 100 years of women's constitutional right to vote and ensures public access to a trove of records about the history of the women’s rights movement in the United States.

