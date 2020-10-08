Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Toward an Integrated Policy Framework

International Monetary Fund

October 8, 2020

Policymakers often face difficult tradeoffs in pursuing domestic and external stabilization objectives. The paper reflects staff’s work to advance the understanding of the policy options and tradeoffs available to policymakers in a systematic and analytical way. The paper recognizes that the optimal path of the IPF tools depends on structural characteristics and fiscal policies. The operational implications of IPF findings require careful consideration. Developing safeguards to minimize the risk of inappropriate use of IPF policies will be essential. Staff remains guided by the Fund’s Institutional View (IV) on the Liberalization and Management of Capital Flows.

Policy Paper No. 2020/046

occasional

English

October 8, 2020

9781513558769/2663-3493

PPEA2020046

Paper

54

