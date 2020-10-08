Bervann takes Ownership interest into US Health Tech SymptomSense LLC.
Derek and his team have built an outstanding Technology that can save the world from a major economic collapse. No doubt Bervann will turn this company into a Decacorn given our unmatched Rolodex.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bervann launches Bervann Health, a Healthcare division focused on investing in Health Tech opportunities and taking Healthcare companies Global. The US investment holding leading a global ecosystem of investors with over $3 trillion AUM announces it has taken an Ownership interest into SymptomSense LLC, a US Health Tech company founded by Derek Peterson, Veteran Engineer with over 35 years of experience.
— Val Nzhie, Chief Investment Officer, Bervann
Both New York based companies signed a strategic alliance to Produce One million Health Screening Devices to Help Airlines, Airports, Businesses, Churches, Entertainment Venues, Governments, Hospitals, Hotels, Schools, Smart Cities and Sport Leagues Reopen Safely.
The global response to COVID-19 has been a disaster in multiple fronts; Countless lives and earnings have been lost; Still, Businesses and individuals are yet to see a way forward for life to return to normalcy. While several vaccines are being announced, well over 50% of the world population will not take it before the Year 2 - 4. Organizations are set to make urgent and efficient decisions for their very survival amid the ongoing crisis.
Bervann Health and SymptomSense introduce MEHG, Modern Health-Evaluation Gateway; MEHG is an automated Screening Device combining millimeter technology with proprietary SymptomSense™ technology to provide a private, non-invasive, and contact-free health screening.
MHEG measures your External Body Temperature, Heart Rate, Respiration Rate, and Blood-Oxygenation Level, with add-ons including Height and Weight, Metal Detection and Facial Recognition; MEHG detects early signs of Hypoxemia, Low and High Body Temperature, Elevated Heart Rate and Shortness of Breath - all in an average 5-20 seconds per scan.
Medical experts agree that screening blood-oxygen level and heart rate leads to far more accurate detection of potential illness than checking forehead temperature alone. The SymptomSense™ layered approach to screening all four critical vitals identifies Symptoms for potential infection with 98% accuracy; This information helps organizations prevent the mass spread of diseases and save tremendous time and efforts to healthcare professionals.
The Health Screening Devices are fully designed and produced in the United States (MADE IN USA), and supplied across all continents. The products are delivered in different forms: Screening Gateway, Small Scanning Stand, Mobile App Tracker, Auto Tracker, Aircraft Tracker and Home Detector.
Bervann Health and SymptomSense LLC are actively working with Airlines, Airports, Businesses, Churches, Distributors, Entertainment Venues, Governments, Hospitals, Hotels, Investors, Lenders, Schools, Senior Living Facilities and Sport Leagues to help the World Reopen Safely.
