Denim Jeans Global Market 2020- Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Denim Jeans market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Denim Jeans market report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Denim Jeans market will register a 3.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 59100 million by 2025, from $ 50930 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Denim Jeans business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Denim Jeans market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Denim Jeans, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Denim Jeans market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Denim Jeans companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Women

Men

Children

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Levi Strauss & Co.

Mavi Jeans

VF Corporation

PVH Corporation

Uniqlo

Diesel S.p.A

G-Star RAW C.V.

Gap

Inditex

H&M

Mango

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Guess

Ralph Lauren Corporation

American Eagle Outfitters

Edwin

Replay

Giorgio Armani S.P.A.

Joe's Jeans

Lucky Brand

AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc.

Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group)

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

J Brand

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

