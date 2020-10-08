GOTO Copenhagen 2021
For Developers, by DevelopersCOPENHAGEN, CAPITAL REGION, DENMARK, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOTO Copenhagen is a leading software development conference designed for developers, team leads, architects, and project managers. As software developers and architects ourselves, we wanted to create a great social and learning experience.
Join us in Copenhagen on April 19-21 to take a look into the absolute latest and greatest development tools and methodologies. You’ll learn how to stay ahead of the technology curve while taking part in and being inspired by a global innovation movement full of explorers, pioneers and trendsetters.
Save 10% on ticket prices — register now with code 'einpresswire10' at www.gotocph.com
