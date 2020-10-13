Detego and Microsoft collaborate to fast-track development of the most advanced RFID platform in the retail industry.
Detego will work alongside Microsoft to develop further AI and big data features to their leading RFID platform
Detego and Microsoft collaborate to fast-track development of the most advanced RFID platform in the retail industry.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK, 6 October 2020 — Detego, the leading RFID (Radio-frequency identification) SaaS (software as a service) provider for the retail industry, is working with Microsoft as they continue to develop their cloud-hosted RFID platform. The Detego platform is an end-to-end solution used by several global retailers in over 2,000 stores, warehouses and factories which accurately tracks products and digitises processes from source to store. Joining Microsoft’s FastTrack and co-sponsorship programmes will allow Detego to accelerate the deployment of its advanced ‘smart features’ that sets their solution apart such as AI automated planograms and in-store ‘Money Mapping’.
— Tiffany M'bodj
Detego has been developing and delivering its platform to global retailers for over ten years. During those years, Detego has trail-blazed, being one of the first platforms to move to the cloud and the first to adopt the SaaS model that is now common. In that time, more use cases for RFID have become established, and vendors with reliable solutions and proven track records like Detego have emerged. Now the demand for RFID in the industry is at an all-time high, it is vital for retailers to find the right solution that solves key problems and that can easily integrate and be rolled-out to stores at scale.
As part of Microsoft’s FastTrack programme, Detego will be working alongside Microsoft architects as they continue to build the most sophisticated RFID platform on the market. The aim is to build upon the unique scalable model of the platform as well as develop new smart features that leverage Artificial Intelligence and big data. Detego is a big proponent of the potential of AI and RFID and is continuing to pioneer innovations such as automated store planograms and shop floor ‘Money Mapping’. Alongside Microsoft, Detego’s data science team will continue to develop these smart features and push the limits of what RFID can do for retail.
“We are thrilled to be working with Microsoft, both as part of the Fast-Track programme and the co-sponsorship programme,” said Leonid Sokolovskiy, Director of Software development. “Hosting the platform on Azure has always been vital for us. To be recognised and backed by Microsoft in such a way is fantastic. As software specialists, we have always seen the performance and scope of our platform as our main point of difference, so we are looking forward to working with Microsoft to take the platform even further and build the definitive RFID solution for retail.”
About Detego
Detego, founded in 2011 with offices in the UK, Austria, the USA and Russia, is the only global RFID provider focussing solely on software for retail. Detego has developed the most comprehensive end-to-end SaaS-based RFID platform on the market, delivering operational efficiencies and revenue uplift across the value-chain, including factories, distribution centres and retail store networks. Detego provides its retail customers with fast ROI through improved stock accuracy, product availability and better decision making gained from the powerful item-level data, combined with its comprehensive reporting and Artificial Intelligence capabilities. Detego’s software is complemented by managed services and attractive financing models. Detego‘s customers include international fashion brands, retailers and department stores, with the platform in use in over 2,000 stores, 20 distribution centres and factories. More information can be found at www.detego.com
Tiffany M'bodj
Detego
+44 20 3507 1821
email us here