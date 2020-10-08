Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Disruptive Technologies Adds New Water Detector to their World’s Smallest Wireless Sensor Lineup

Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors.

Detect high water-levels or water leaks instantly

The water sensor has an IP68-rated design, fit to withstand dust, dirt and sand and up to 1.5 m underwater

Their tiny design allows the sensors to be placed anywhere.

Increase operational efficiency and sustainability

Tiny sensors you can stick anywhere

Water sensor kit with cloud connector

This tiny water sensor enables leak detection, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and sustainability in all buildings - within minutes

We have stuck to our core value of simplicity by creating a water sensor in the smallest form factor while ensuring the highest level of security.”
— Bengt Johannes Lundberg
OSLO, NORWAY, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT) introduces a water detector into their wireless sensor offering. The sensor detects water contact and will alert when needed. DT’s sensors are the smallest in the world, have a 15-year battery life, can be installed anywhere and enable remote monitoring and predictive maintenance for smart buildings, facilities management, workplaces, substations, cold storage, manufacturing, and warehousing. Their tiny design allows the sensors to be placed anywhere. The water sensor has an IP68-rated design, fit to withstand dust, dirt and sand and up to 1.5 m underwater. When the sensor is triggered, the signal is transmitted to a secure gateway, which is then relayed to DT’s cloud service. The entire line of communication uses SecureDataShotTM technology (end-to-end encryption) for ultimate data protection.

Disruptive Technologies water sensor helps with:
-Increasing operational efficiency by remote monitoring
-Predictive maintenance or leak detection before damage occurs.
-Upgrading legacy systems by digitally retrofitting water sensors
-Utilizing data to prevent water waste and reduce energy use by almost 30%
-Making buildings more sustainable

“The first manufactured batch of sensors, in 2018, completely captured the attention of the IoT industry,” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, the CEO of Disruptive Technologies. “Our new water sensor is no different. We have stuck to our core value of simplicity by creating a water detecting sensor that goes the extra mile in the smallest form factor while ensuring the highest level of security between the sensor, cloud connector, and cloud platform. Additionally, the data can be integrated into visual dashboards and alerting platforms to cater for any solution.”

About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors. Their sensing solutions simplify data collection and enable digital retrofitting and remote monitoring of all buildings and equipment. Disruptive Technologies provides more efficient and sustainable operations in minutes. Learn more at www.disruptive-technologies.com

