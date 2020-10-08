Oahu Judiciary Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU — An employee at the First Circuit Driver’s Education office has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The employee was last in the office on Sept. 25, when symptoms began, and received a positive test result on Oct. 3. The Driver’s Ed office is located across the street from Kauikeaouli Hale (Honolulu District Court) and the individual does not work with the public.

After conferring with the Department of Health, any coworkers with close prolonged contact were notified, advised to self-quarantine, and seek guidance from their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

Additional disinfecting of the affected work areas and common office spaces has been completed.