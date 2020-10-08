DoDiWork Apparel Launches in New York
Collective Creatives and their ApparelNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoDiWork Apparel launches a unique line of clothing and accessories geared towards people who are constantly on the go. Comfortable and flexible, the trendy collections represent colorful pallets that are associated with specific positive and progressive energies.
Organized into five collections, DoDiWork Apparel celebrates the process one must go through to get where they are and plans that must be made to get to the next level. All collections are designed for men and women.
Created by a collective of creatives centered in New York based DoDiWork Apparel features collaboration from Africa, Canada, the U.K., the Caribbean and the U.S. Speaking about the teamwork involved in bringing this concept to fruition, the group said “DoDiWork is a movement of people who are all about getting the work done. Some people do it in a suit and tie, and some people get it done in whatever.”
Collections:
The B-Line Collection: The people who DoDiWork are the 'Bees' of the universe. These hardworking individuals are always willing to take a b-line to get where they need to go. Overcoming obstacles is what they do. Because of this, they are known for making money run, and for connecting people who each do their part to make the money-pot grow. Just like the honeycomb, this group 'drips' with wealth. This synergy is Prosperity.
Unity Collection: when we DoDiWork together, we will always reach our goals and that is accomplished through Unity. Inspired by the energy created when everyone works together towards a common goal, this vibrant line of clothing and accessories is meant to inspire. Yellow reflects the hope of the Sun and Green reflects growth. This synergy is Unity.
Tafari Collection: For many, Rastafari is a way of life and a spiritual balance. The teachings of the Most High states that when one is in harmony, they approach all matters harmoniously. When we DoDiWork together in harmony, the mystic flows and energizes and enables us to achieve our goals with ease. This synergy is Balance.
Mix & Mingle Collection: ready to chill or ready to network the Mix & Mingle Collection is casual yet inviting. The Mix switches up the DoDiWork hustle, and the Mingle invites collaboration. This is a 50-50 split between socializing and looking for another great opportunity. This synergy is Dynamic.
Out of Many Collection: out of many people in the world who DoDiWork, the one thing all of them have in common is the hustler mentality. This collection celebrates the entrepreneur who focused on their goals and dreams and made them a reality. This synergy is the power of One.
Visit www.DoDiWork.com for all apparel offerings. Connect on social media Instagram / Facebook: @officialdodiwork
