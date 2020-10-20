HOPA Game Kickstarter Campaign Continues with Call for Backers Until Early November

Socializing through gameplay is an important ingredient of a long and happy life” — Mitja Korosec, HOPA founder and CEO

MARIBOR, SLOVENIA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kickstarter campaign for the HOPA game, which began last October 8, 2020, has so far raised $18,936 from 52 backers out of the $51,933 goal. With XX more days to go until the November deadline, the founders of HOPA are hoping to meet the funding they need in time to ramp up production in October. The HOPA product launch and shipping are slated for December.

HOPA stands for happiness, opportunity, pleasure and adventure. According to Mitja Korosec, HOPA founder and CEO, people’s fast-paced lifestyles and over-reliance on technology have negatively affected their quality of life, including children’s. “We socialize less, we – especially children – exercise less, and that is why we are more prone to various illnesses,” he says.

These limitations that people have grown accustomed to due to the pervasive influence of technology inspired Korosec to come up with a game that involves physical activity and socializing. HOPA offers both, and it’s also a game people all over the world can play regardless of gender, size, and age.

Korosec believes that socializing through gameplay is an important ingredient of a long and happy life. By playing HOPA, players do not only have opportunities to compete against others while having fun and de-stressing but they also get the exercise they need to be healthy. Korosec says that playing one game of HOPA could help a player burn up to 300 kilocalories.

After spending two years developing the game, Korosec envisions HOPA being played across the world and getting more people to join the HOPA Community.

Through their HOPA Kickstarter crowdfunding project, Korosec and the entire HOPA team are inviting backers to help them fund production and get the game out by December.

HOPA backers on Kickstarter get the following benefits, depending on the package they select:

• Pledge US$13 or more: Get four HOPA e-certificates through email.

• Pledge US$25 or more: Get four HOPA e-certificates through email plus a HOPA T-shirt.

• Pledge US$39 or more: Get one Basic HOPA game set, which includes the HOPA game, five chips and a handy box.

• Pledge US$82 or more: Get one Premium Edition of the HOPA game set, which includes the HOPA game, two sets of five chips, two HOPA T-shirts, a branded measuring tape, a handy box, and two HOPA face masks.

• Pledge US$1,199 or more: Get 10 Basic HOPA game sets (wholesale pack), 10 Premium Edition HOPA game sets plus five free Basic HOPA game sets.

Interested backers can check more details about the campaign on the HOPA Kickstarter crowdfunding page.