Handbag Designer Timmy Woods Limited Edition JOE BIDEN & DONALD TRUMP bags % Of Sales Going To Families with Covid-19

If all of the fans of the President and Joe Biden buy these handbags It will help so many that have been affected by Covid-19”
— Celebrity Handbag Designer Timmy Woods
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity handbag Designer TIMMY WOODS BEVERLY HILLS, whose

handbags are worn by Hollywood’s biggest stars announced today that her TRUMP AMERICA handbag and her JOE BIDEN handbags will help to raise money for those families affected by COVID-19.

Wood’s said, “I am hoping these bags will raise a lot of money to help those families that have been affected by Covid- 19.”

An equal number of limited number of handbags for both Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are avail at www.timmywoods.com

Anyone wishing to see the bags and purchase can go to www.timmywoods.com

