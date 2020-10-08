Intuitive Success Coach Lisa Long joins 1 Habit Press in Launching the Largest Book Published on Entrepreneurial Habits
The Launch of The World’s largest book on Entrepreneurial Habits. "1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success". Co-Authored by Steven Samblis, Forbes Riley, Lisa Long.MOUNT SHASTA, CA, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thursday, October 1, 2020 (Los Angelas, CA) – 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce on October 16, 2020; the company will launch the World’s largest book on Successful Entrepreneurial Habits called 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success. The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley with contributions by some of the most successful Entrepreneurs on the Planet.
This 800-page book will become an instant classic and the Road Map to operating at the highest level in your entrepreneurial endeavors. It will be available in 39,000 locations worldwide between bricks and mortar and online outlets. 1 Habit Press is publishing the book in Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, and Audiobook formats.
1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success includes Celebrated Entrepreneurs from all walks of life, including:
Lisa Long - Influencer, Screenwriter, Producer, Actor, Intuitive Success Coach
Les Brown - Motivational Speaker, Author
Sharon Lechter - New York Times Bestselling Co-Author of Rich Dad Poor Dad
Frank Shankwitz – Founder of the Make–A–Wish Foundation
Kevin Sorbo - Producer, Director, Lead Actor in Hercules, The Legendary Journeys
Kerry Gordy - Multi-Platinum Music Producer
Paul Logan - Actor, Producer, Writer, Fitness Superstar
Marla Gibbs - Actress, 5 time Emmy Nominee, Golden Globe Nominee
Steven Samblis, the creator of the 1 Habit book series, stated… “In times of great need, companies like ours must be on a mission to offer easy to digest knowledge to help people maintain their journey towards success. Entrepreneurial Success has never been more important than it is today. Though large in scale, one only needs to find 1 Habit in this book and apply it - to change their lives forever. If you apply five Habits, you may just change the world!”
Forbes Riley mesmerizes audiences with her authentic, inspirational style that is second to none. Often referred to as Oprah meets Tony Robbins, she transports, transforms, and transfixes audiences from 100 to 10,000. As one of the pioneers behind the As Seen on TV infomercial phenomenon, Forbes Riley has hosted 180+ infomercials and guested on QVC/HSN generating more than $2.5 billion in global sales.
Featured Contributor, Lisa Long.
Lisa Long is a Professional Psychic Coach and Screenwriter, helping bring awakening concepts to the World through the Entertainment Industry.
"Habits are habitual thoughts that create your reality.
Become conscious of what you are creating and create what you desire."
A master who chose an abusive childhood, Lisa transcended unconsciousness levels. She vowed to make it easier for others, so they would not have to undergo years of suffering.
Lisa Long has worked remotely with clients in the White House Press Room, United Nations, and Air Force Two. She helps A-list celebrities, executives, the FBI, and has healed doctors over the telephone.
Her mission is to bring awakening concepts to the world through her extensive consciousness work. She shares 25 years of multidimensional awareness in her books and masterclasses to transform how people see themselves and their world so they can change it consciously.
"I help spiritual leaders and seekers become conscious and aligned with their Source, awaken their unique gifts, talents, and desires, fall in love with themselves, and create massive impact in the world thru their life and streaming productions."
Lisa teaches Enlightenment, Awareness, Consciousness, The Laws of The Universe, Longevity, and Prosperity.
Lisa Long can be reached for interviews or comments at:
LisaLong.com
EnlightenedLife.com
EnlightenedLifeAcademy.com
EnlightenedLifeEntertainment.com
About 1 Habit For Entrepreneurial Success
What separates struggling small business owners from the powerfully rich? CEO’s who seems to have everything working in their favor. They both embody Entrepreneurial Spirits, but one has superior HABITS. Little shifts from mindset to management skills can create stronger leadership, increased revenue, and ultimately serve a bigger impact.
1 Habit™ for Entrepreneurial Success brought together some of the greatest Entrepreneurial Minds on the Planet and asked them each two simple questions. What is the 1 Habit that had the most significant impact on your life? What was the 1 un-Habit you needed to get rid of to clear your pathway to success? This book is the result. All you need is 1 Habit to change your life forever!
