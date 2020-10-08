W420 Radio Network Launches on BBS Radio Network - Station 1
Now with the addition of BBS Radio Network, Station 1, we ARE the largest cannabis conversation listenership - globally!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- https://w420radionetwork.com/ launches on BBS Radio Network, Station 1. Tonight at 7:00 p.m. PST our first-year anniversary of "America’s Cannabis Conversation" will air. Don’t miss it!
— Host of America’s Cannabis Conversation, Dan Perkins
Tune in for the all-star show lineup: BigMike Straumietis - the ‘GodFather of Cannabis’ is an iconic pioneer and founder in the cannabis-growing industry, Dr. Jordan Tischler - W420’s cannabis doctor on call, Morgan Fox - the Media Relations Director for the National Cannabis Industry Association, Michael J. Regan - 20 yrs. of investing experience, and a regular contributor to Marijuana Business Daily. It is the place for expert insight on the cannabis industry! It started in 4 states and 20 markets, and has grown to 11 states and over 100 markets nationwide.
Host of America’s Cannabis Conversation, Dan Perkins, explains, “W420 was the first virtual localized radio station dedicated to America’s cannabis industry conversation – nationally. Now with the addition of BBS Radio Network, Station 1, we ARE the largest cannabis conversation listenership - globally!” Currently, W420 Radio Network currently has over 800,000 listeners per month.
BBS RADIO NETWORK, STATION 1: 156 stations globally
“AMERICA’S CANNABIS CONVERSATION” SHOW SCHEDULE:
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday - daily podcast - @ 7:30 a.m. EST on SoundCloud & Spreaker
Wednesday - midweek news update - @ 7:30 a.m. EST on SoundCloud & Spreaker
Saturday new episode @ 11 a.m. EST on AM/FM 24/7
Saturday new episode @ 4:20 p.m. (in your time zone) @ https://w420radionetwork.com/
Thursday @ 7:00 p.m. PST previous week’s episode on BBS Radio Network, Station 1
W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely, and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses, and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. We are here to educate, and bring awareness on issues.
