EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Days of Clutter Could be Over with the New Book “Freedom from Clutter” by Best Selling Author Mel Mason, The Clutter Expert
In the midst of the home organizing obsession, Mel Mason has created a step-by-step guide to getting rid of your clutter. If there are reasons for it, readers can dive deeper into why it accumulated in the first place. Mason shares her deeply personal story of sexual abuse and growing up depressed, suicidal, and surrounded by clutter. “The only thing that got me through it was knowing that my experience could hopefully help someone else,” Mason shared. “This book is a way to share my story and amplify the message that you can deal with it for good.”
Now available on Amazon in paperback and coming soon as an E-book, “Freedom From Clutter: The Guaranteed, Foolproof, Step-by-Step Process to Remove the Stuff That's Weighing You Down” delivers a message of hope.
“For many of us, the clutter on the outside is a manifestation of the “clutter’ that’s happening inside,” said Mason. “I can help you organize the external chaos, but if you have limiting beliefs, fears, or repressed traumas that are causing it, it will keep coming back.”
The bestselling author of “The 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success” teaches readers not only how to apply her step-by-step process to the stuff that has accumulated on the outside, but also shows how to address the root of the clutter. Get to know what really causes the pile creep, the drawers that are overflowing, the closets that are jam-packed, and not being able to park the car in the garage.
Mason also reminds readers that their clutter didn’t accumulate overnight, and it won’t go away in one decluttering session either. With “Freedom From Clutter”, readers will soon be tackling one square foot at a time, and before they know it, will have clean, clear space throughout their entire house and a clutter-free outlook on life as well.
