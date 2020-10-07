Funding to Expand Telepractice Capacity Across New York State

Governor Andrew M. Cuomotoday announced a second round of awards of more than $423,000 for the purchase and installation of equipment to deliver addiction telehealth services statewide. Expanded telepractice capacity ensures access to critical addiction services for individuals and families who may not otherwise seek out treatment. Funding for this initiative was provided through the federal State Opioid Response Grant and administered by OASAS via the Requests for Proposals process. More than $460,000 was awarded in the first round of this funding, bringing the total amount awarded to more than $883,000. "As we continue to fight against COVID-19, we must also continue our efforts to provide quality care and access to addiction treatment services," Governor Cuomo said. "These investments in telepractice services will help ensure underserved communities have the necessary resources and access to life-saving addiction treatment services, as we battle the scourge of addiction."

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, telepractice services are being utilized as a safe means of keeping individuals and families engaged in addiction services and supports. OASAS has temporarily waived certain regulatory requirements for providing telepractice during the pandemic. Over 600 program sites across the state are authorized to deliver telepractice services through the use of telephone and video technology. Five hundred of these programs were rapidly approved via the emergency telepractice waiver and attestation process.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Co-Chair of the NYS Heroin and Opioid Task Force said, "During this challenging and unprecedented time with the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals and families are experiencing increased stress and anxiety and some are struggling with addiction. It's important now more than ever to make sure New Yorkers have access to all available resources and services. This investment to expand telepractice services across the state will provide a safe way to deliver care to many New Yorkers. We remain committed in our efforts providing the care, support and treatment people need to live healthy and safe lives."

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez said, "We are working with our network of providers to build a robust telehealth capability to help manage the needs of as many people as possible. Our telehealth services are allowing people suffering from addiction to access much needed clinical, medical and peer support services."

Funding has been awarded to 30 additional providers in Regional Economic Development Zones across New York State. Funding can be used to purchase PCs, software, monitors, speakers, laptops, keyboards, or webcams.

The awards are as follows:

County Provider Name Award Amount Capital Region Albany Equinox, Inc. $15,000 Albany Whitney Young Health Center, Inc. $15,000 Central New York Oswego County of Oswego Council on Alcoholism & Addiction, Inc. $15,000 Fingerlakes Monroe Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rochester dba Catholic Family Center $14,910 Long Island Nassau EAC, Inc. $15,000 Nassau Friends of Bridge, Inc. $6,743 Nassau Hispanic Counseling Center $15,000 Nassau Long Beach Reach $14,997 Nassau Mercy Medical Center $14,995 Nassau Southeast Nassau Guidance Center $10,176 Nassau Youth Environmental Services, dba YES Community Counseling Center $15,000 Suffolk Huntington Youth Bureau Youth Development Research Institute, Inc. $15,000 Suffolk Town of Babylon: Drug & Alcohol Services aka Beacon Family Wellness Center $15,000 Mid-Hudson Dutchess Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health $14,349 Westchester Phelps Memorial Hospital Association $10,703 Mohawk Valley Oneida Liberty Resources, Inc. $14,992 New York City Bronx Montefiore Medical Center $14,995 Bronx Osborne Treatment Services, Inc. $15,000 Bronx Odyssey House, Inc. $15,000 Kings Bridging Access to Care (BAC) $15,000 Kings Center for Community Alternatives $14,100 Kings Community Counseling & Mediation $14,999 Kings Hands On Health Associates, LLC $12,342 New York Exponents $14,485 New York St. Mark's Place Institute for Mental Health dba Unitas $14,250 New York The Bridge, Inc. $14,939 Queens Flushing Hospital & Medical Center $15,000 Queens Long Island Consultation Center $12,666 Queens Mental Health Providers of Western Queens, Inc. $14,190 North Country Clinton Champlain Valley Family Center for Drug Treatment & Youth Services, Inc. $15,000

In 2016, Governor Cuomo's Heroin Task Force recommended new, non-traditional services, including recovery centers, youth clubhouses, expanded peer services, and open access centers, which provide immediate assessments and referrals to care. These services have since been established in numerous communities around the state, and have helped people in need access care closer to where they live.

Since taking office, Governor Cuomo has instituted an aggressive, multi-pronged approach to addressing the opioid epidemic, and created a nation-leading continuum of addiction care with full prevention, treatment, and recovery services. To combat this epidemic, the Governor has worked to expand access to traditional services, including crisis services, inpatient, outpatient, and residential treatment programs, as well as medication assisted treatment, and mobile treatment and transportation services.

The Governor has advanced legislative and regulatory reform to enable people to get treatment faster by eliminating many insurance restrictions, as well as legislation to reduce most opioid prescriptions from 30 days to seven days, and legislation to increase training and education for prescribers. Governor Cuomo has also taken action to combat patient brokering and fraudulent addiction treatment services.

The Governor has also worked to increase training and availability of naloxone, resulting in more than 420,000 individuals in New York State trained and equipped with the opioid overdose reversal medication. Through Governor Cuomo's actions, pharmacies around New York State are now able to provide naloxone without a prescription.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state's toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.