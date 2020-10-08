The Next Generation of Influence: Executive Producer, Author, and Actor

Candy Washington 1214 Media Productions

Candy Washington is the content creator creating her own lane

Don't wait for anyone to give you permission to go after your dreams. Get up every day and take one step forward. You are enough.” — Candy Washington

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candy Washington, the female founder of 1214 Media Productions, is creating her own lane as an executive producer, author, actor, podcast host, and digital influencer. Her company provides inspiring content across TV, film, digital, and publishing platforms while elevating and honoring the stories of diverse female protagonists.

Candy’s film, Narcissist, which she wrote, starred in, and executive produced, is a psychological thriller about accountability in the digital era. The film explores what happens when the charmed life of a social media starlet comes crashing down in the wake of a young follower’s suicide. At its core, the film puts into perspective the role that social media plays in the quality of our mental health. The film is now available on Amazon Prime Video and SofyTV.

“My personal and professional purpose is to add value to the lives to others through storytelling - and the most important story that I’ll ever tell is my own,” says Candy. It is this ethos of empowerment, creativity, and authenticity that is the driving force behind the young entrepreneur.

She also hosts the Sugar Pills Podcast: A Practical Guide to Self-Care, which provides weekly wellness insights on how to increase your joy, happiness, and health while living life on your own terms and without apology. It’s available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and wherever you can listen to podcasts.

Up next for Candy is promoting her latest book, Triggered., a fictional story of a young woman, Sophie Whitley, finally coming into her own sense of self while harboring dark secrets from her past. She's faced with awakening to her true power while searching for her missing best friend with the pool of suspects being closer than you think. It explores both the good and evil sides of the human condition while answering, how far would one woman go to find herself? The book is available at Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Google Play, Amazon, and wherever books are sold.

To connect with Candy regarding insights on female founders, entrepreneurship, content creation, digital influence, filmmaking, wellness/self-care, or to review Triggered., then please email Kate at celebspottedpr@gmail.com

About 1214 Media Productions:

1214 Media Productions (1214 Media) provides insightful and empowering content and products across digital, television, film, and publishing platforms. At its core, the purpose of 1214 Media is to build a community of creators and storytellers creating, sharing, and profiting from authentic, innovative, and entertaining content on a global scale.

1214 Media is based in Beverly Hills, CA, and is founded by Georgetown alumna, Candy Washington, who has extensive experience in content creation, digital marketing, creative writing, on-camera training, and film, TV, and digital content production.

