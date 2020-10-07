$10 million in CARES Act funding authorized for Missouri’s child care providers

Media Contact: Lisa Cox Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Gov. Parson announced today that he is allocating approximately $10 million for emergency relief grants to child care facilities impacted by COVID-19. Missouri’s licensed, license-exempt, and subsidy (6 or fewer) child care providers will be eligible.

Providers may seek reimbursement for costs associated with necessary COVID-19 expenditures such as personal protective equipment, additional staffing, overtime and hazard pay, or for loss of revenue associated with business interruption. These funds will help cover losses during the period of March 1 to December 30, 2020.

Providers impacted by COVID-19 will submit requests for reimbursement which must be approved by the Division of Regulation and Licensure within DHSS. Qualified providers will receive instructions from DHSS on how to apply for these funds. Applications must be submitted for reimbursement by Nov. 15, 2020.

To learn more about this reimbursement process, providers should visit the DHSS Section for Child Care Regulation COVID-19 webpage for child care providers.

