COMMISSIONER MILLER HONORS WINNERS OF 2020-21 ART CONTEST

AUSTIN- Today, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the winners in the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) 2020 You Art What You Eat student art contest. Artwork inspired by the winning entries will be displayed in schools across Texas during National School Lunch Week this month and School Breakfast Week in the spring. This year’s themes are centered around space exploration — Blast Off with a Healthy School Lunch and Blast Off with a Healthy School Breakfast.

Introduced by Commissioner Miller in 2016, the You Art What You Eat art contest engages K-12 students in learning about good nutrition by encouraging them to use their creativity to illustrate healthy school meals while also incorporating TDA's provided theme.

“The artwork keeps getting better and better,” Commissioner Miller said. “Each year these students continue to amaze me with their talent in their You Art What You Eat works of art. I am beyond proud of these kids for joining TDA to advocate on behalf of Texas agriculture. I would like to give this year’s winners a big round of applause. Their schools and communities should be proud of their success.”

TDA recognizes that students have powerful voices for encouraging their peers to pursue healthy habits that will support success in their academic endeavors. The art contest is one of the strategies for increasing student participation in TDA nutrition programs. There are elementary and middle/high school categories for both the National School Lunch Week and National School Breakfast Week divisions. The following students submitted the winning illustrations:

National School Lunch Week • Elementary Winner - Londyn Davis-Johnson, 5th Grade, Austin • Middle/High School Winner - Mariana Martinez, 9th Grade, Lindale School Breakfast Week • Elementary Winner - Sarah Vasquez, 4th Grade, San Antonio • Middle/High School Winner - Sean Hernandez, 10th Grade, Austin

Materials will be used next week for National School Lunch Week, October 12-16. Every year TDA supports Texas school nutrition professionals’ National School Lunch Week and School Breakfast Week efforts by providing a variety of resources they can use to engage students in their school meal programs. All materials, including suggested menus, social media ads, social distancing floor decals, participation charts and flyers, feature illustrations inspired by the contest winners’ work.

For more information about the next You Art What You Eat contest, and to see this school year’s winning artwork, please visit SquareMeals.org/artcontest.

