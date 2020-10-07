The Journalism Protection Act (TJPA) October 13th, Tuesday Join US ... Ask Congress to Pass This Bill

The Journalism protection act is simple, it has one goal to provide a safe haven for journalists doing their job in the field

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Journalism Protection ACT

2020

The 116th United States Congress legislative branch of the United States federal government Speaker Nancy Pelosi All Members Of Congress

The Journalism Protection ACT

2020

The 116th United States Congress legislative branch of the United States federal government Speaker Nancy Pelosi All Members Of Congress

In accordance with the principles and laws of the United States, recognizing the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the Press is the foundation of freedom, justice, and peace in the world. The First Amendment permits information, ideas, and opinions without interference, constraint, or prosecution by the government. Adopted on December 15, 1791, as one of the ten amendments is the Bill of Rights. The 1931 U.S. Supreme Court decision Near v. Minnesota recognized the freedom of the press by roundly rejecting prior restraints on publication, a principle that applied to free speech generally in subsequent jurisprudence. The court ruled that a Minnesota law targeting publishers violated the First Amendment. Whereby all Journalists in their line of duty, that is harassed whether by Individual citizens, Law Enforcement personnel, or any person who is intent on taking an action that might deter a reasonable person from participating in Journalism Coverage activity protected by anti-discrimination and harassment and anti-violence laws. That any individual deliberately engaging in this activity be held responsible and charged.

Bearing in mind that the peoples of the United States have, reaffirmed their faith in fundamental Journalistic Freedom and equal Journalistic Freedom and equal Human Rights Protection.

Protection and in the dignity and worth of the rights of journalists, and have determined to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom for free speech and the ability to do their job free from violence, harassment, and threats.

Recognizing that the United States has, in the Universal Declaration of Journalistic Freedom and equal Journalistic Freedom and equal Human Rights Protection enforced by the Supreme Court given journalists the right to work and engage in News Coverage of the greater public at large. That the Covenants of Free Speech proclaimed and agreed that everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth therein, without distinction of any kind, Every journalist regardless of institution or color, sex, language, religion, political or other opinions, national or social origin, property, birth or other status be given the ability to do their job free from harm.

Recalling that, in the Universal Declaration of Free Speech and equal Journalistic Freedom and equal Human Rights Protection, the United States has proclaimed that Journalist is entitled to special care and assistance in the line of duty,

As a fundamental part of society and a main source of information, Journalist should be afforded the necessary protection and assistance so they can fully assume its responsibilities within the community,

Considering that the Journalist should be fully prepared to live an individual life in society and perform their jobs as Journalist, and work in the spirit of the ideals proclaimed in the Congress of the United States, and in particular in the spirit of peace, dignity, tolerance, freedom, equality, and solidarity,

Bearing in mind that the need to extend particular care to journalists has been stated By the Supreme Court and recognized by Congress under Freedom of The Press. This Journalistic Freedom and equal Journalistic Freedom and equal Human Rights Protection in the United States on Civil and Political Rights, on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and in the statutes and relevant instruments of specialized agencies and international organizations concerned with the welfare of Journalist,

Bearing in mind that, as indicated in this Declaration of the Rights of the Journalist, “the Journalist, by reason of his physical vulnerability whilst in the field, needs special safeguards and care, including appropriate legal protection.

Recalling the provisions of the Declaration on Social and Legal Principles relating to the Protection and Welfare of Journalist, with Special Reference to rulings of the United States Supreme Court Standard Minimum Rules for the Administration of the protection and safety of Journalist in Emergency and Armed Conflict, Recognizing that, in all countries in the world, there are Journalist working ...Contd on website