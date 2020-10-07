For the Record – September
For The Record: MDE Permits, Licenses, Certifications Applications and Issuances
The following are partial lists by county of permit, license, and certification applications and issuances as well as other permitting activity at the Maryland Department of the Environment. For more information on these permits, please contact Amanda Degen at (410) 537-4120.
Applications Received 08/16/2020 thru 09/15/2020
ANNE ARUNDEL
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Bldg A-MS 4264, Millersville, MD 21108. (20-1096) Water permit to construct a time system upgrade at the site of MD-176 and Stewart Ave
- ARINC – 2551 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Application received for GP for (1) Emergency Generator
- CONTRACT CRUSHING/CONSTRUCTION, INC. @ VULCAN MATERIALS ODENTON – 1852 Jackson Grove, Odenton, MD 21110. Application received for Simple PTC for crushing and screening at a temporary site.
- DOUGLAS JEMAL – 1542 Cedar Lane Farm Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- MIKE NORTON – 4084 Honeysuckle Dr, Edgewater, MD 21037. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- SMASHING GRAPES – 177 Jennifer Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Application received for Charbroilers and Pit Barbecues GP for (1) Charbroiler
BALTIMORE CITY
- MDOT MTA KIRK BUS TRANSPORTATION DIVISION – 2300 Kirk Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218. Application received for Emergency Generators GP for1193 HP Emergency Generator
- MDOT MTA KIRK BUS TRANSPORTATION DIVISION – 2300 Kirk Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218. Application received for Small Fuel Burning (Boiler/Heater) Equipment – <10mmbtu GP for (3) Small FBE 3.348 MMBtu
- MTA KIRK PHASE 2 TEMPORARY FACILITY – 2500 Huntingdon Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
BALTIMORE
- AMERICAN YEAST CORPORATION – 8215 Beachwood Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222. Application received for Reissue Simple PTC for Replacement of F1 & F2 fermenters
- BALTIMORE COUNTY METROPOLITAN DISTRICT – 111 W Chesapeake Ave, Room 210, Towson, MD 21204 (20-1098) Water permit to construct permit to construct water main replacements from Interstate 695 to Irving Place
- MOUNT ROYAL PRINTING – 6310 Blair Hill Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209. Application received for Toxics PTC for (1) Sheet Fed Printing Press
- SA BEST TIRES, INC – 6204-C Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD 21228. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application
- SHA – GREEN HILL COVE TREATMENT FACILITY – I-695, Outer Loop, Exit 42, Edgemere, MD 21219. Application received for WMA1 Surface – New Application
- URBAN N. ZINK CONTRACTOR, INC – 6924 Ebenezer Rd, Chase, MD 21027. Application received for Scrap Tire Hauler License Application
- URBAN N. ZINK CONTRACTOR, INC – 6924 Ebenezer Rd, Chase, MD 21027. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application
- VOLKSWAGEN GROUP OF AMERICA – 1401 Shipyard Rd, Sparrows Point, MD 21219. Application received for GP for a Vehicle Refinishing (Autobody) Facility with two (2) paint booths
- WOODSTOCK JOB CORPS CENTER – 10900 Old Court Rd, Woodstock, MD 21163. Application received for GP for (1) 755 HP Emergency Generator in the Wastewater Treatment Plant
CALVERT
- CALVERT CLIFFS NUCLEAR POWER PLANT, LLC – 1650 Calvert Cliffs Pkwy, Lusby, MD 20657. Application received for WMA1M Surface – Renewal Application
CARROLL
- LEHIGH CEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. – 87-SP-0265 – 675 Quaker Hill Rd, Union Bridge, MD 21791 – Modification
- LEHIGH CEMENT COMPANY LLC – 675 Quaker Hill Rd, Union Bridge, MD 21791. Application received for APA PTC for Modification to Limestone Operations at New Windsor Quarry
- TOWN OF NEW WINDSOR WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – Hillside Dr & Lambert Ave, New Windsor, MD 21776. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- WAL-MART SUPERCENTER #2436 – 6400A Ridge Rd, Suite 1, Sykesville, MD 21784. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application
CECIL
- ALLAN MYERS MATERIALS-ELK MILLS QUARRY – 896 Elk Mills Rd, Elk Mills, MD 21920. Application received for Renewal SPTO for crushing and screening plant
- CECIL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – 900 North East Rd, North East, MD 21901 (20-1094) Water permit to construct a new water treatment system at the site of 500 Hopewell Rd
- TOWN OF CHARLESTOWN WTP – End of Frederick St, Charlestown, MD 21914. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- YORK BUILDING PRODUCTS COMPANY, INC. – 21-SP-1146 – 950 Smile Way, York, PA 17404 – NEW PERMIT
CHARLES
- AUSTIN DIRTWORKS, LLC – 9240 W & W Industrial Rd, La Plata, MD 20646. Application received for APA Toxics PTC for crushing and screening plant with engine
- CHARLES COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 5310 Hawthorne Rd, La Plata, MD 20646 (20-1095) Sewage permit to construct a pump station replacement at the site of 3823 Old Washington Rd
- MORGANTOWN GENERATING STATION/GENON MID-ATLANTIC, LLC. – 12620 Crain Hwy, Newburg, MD 20664. Application received for 2020 24-017-0014 Initial Part 70 PTO for Electric Generating Station for a separate coal unit entity.
- MORGANTOWN POWER, LLC – 12620 Crain Hwy, Newburg, MD 20664. Application received for 2020 Initial Part 70 PTO for Electric Generating Station
- NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, STUMP NECK ANNEX – 2008 Stump Neck Rd, Indian Head, MD 20640. Application received for GP for (1) small fuel burning equipment
- WATER SERVICES – 14 E Irongate Dr, Waldorf, MD 20602. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
DORCHESTER
- INTERSTATE CONTAINER – 903 Woods Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
FREDERICK
- FREDERICK OUNTY DIVISION OF UTILITIES – 4520 Metropolitan Court, Frederick, MD 21704. (20-1097) Water permit to construct water treatment plant upgrades at the site of 4301 Stockton Place
- HAHN TRANSPORTATION INC – 90 W Main St, New Market, MD 21774. Application received for WAS5V – OPV (Renewal) Application
- VULCAN CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS, LLC – FREDERICK QUARRY – 4120 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick, MD 21704. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI
GARRETT
- SAVAGE MOUNTAIN MINERALS, INC. – 05-SP-0983 – 447 Happy Hills Lane, Frostburg, MD 21532. PERMIT RENEWAL
- SHA – LAKE LOUISE – I-68 at US Rte 219, Grantsville, MD 21536. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Renewal Application
HARFORD
- EFC SYSTEMS INCORPORATED – 1851 Clark Rd, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- ESTATES AT CEDARDAY HOA – Greencedar Dr, Bel Air, MD 21015. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- JEN MARYLAND I, LLC – 7524 WB&A Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21704 (20-1093) Sewage permit to construct a water treatment plant upgrade at the site of 4127 Philadelphia Rd
- MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – CHURCHVILLE QUARRY – 1219 Calvary Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015. Application received for PTC for replacement tertiary crusher.
HOWARD
- CATTAIL CREEK COUNTRY CLUB – 3600 Cattail Creek Dr, Glenwood, MD 21738 (20-1101) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant upgrade at the site of 3600 Cattail Dr
- ◦ST. JOHN PROPERTIES, INC. – 2560 Lord Baltimore Dr, Baltimore, MD 21244 (20-1100) Water permit to construct water treatment plant upgrades at the site of 708-712 Lisbon Center Dr
KENT
- HARRY N. DIXON – 91-SP-0373 – 33610 Bradford Johnson Rd, Galena, MD 21635 – PERMIT RENEWAL
- MARYLAND MINERALS, INC. – 80-SP-0839 -19746 Garrett Hwy, Arrowhead No. 82, Oakland, MD 21550
MONTGOMERY
- MONTGOMERY SCRAP CO – 15000 Southlawn Lane, Rockville, MD 20850. Application received for 2020 031-0933 – Amend SPTO for (1) Metal Recovery Facility
NOT YET DETERMINED
- MDOT SHA OFFICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DESIGN, LANDSCAPE PROGRAMS DIVISION – Multiple Sites, MD. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
PRINCE GEORGE’S
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – 1000 Prince Georges Blvd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- BARDON INC – KIRBY ROAD SAND AND GRAVEL – 5401 Kirby Rd, Clinton, MD 20735. Application received for Simple PTC for crushing and screening operations at temporary site.
- CHALK POINT POWER, LLC – 25100 Chalk Point Rd, Aquasco, MD 20608. Application for 2020 033-2920 Initial Part 70 PTO for Electric Generating Station
- GENON CHALK POINT LLC GENERATING STATION – 25100 Chalk Point Rd, Aquasco, MD 20608. Application received for 2020 24-033-0014 Significant Mod-Part 70 for Electric Gen Station
- GENON GIBBONS RD, L.L.C. – 09-SP-1067-4 – 25100 Chalk Point Rd, Aquasco, MD 20608 – TRANSFER
- GENON GIBBONS RD, L.L.C. – SL-0833 – 25100 Chalk Point Rd, Aquasco, MD 20608 – NEW LICENSE
- MDNR – CHESAPEAKE AND COASTAL SERVICE – 16000 Croom Airport Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND – Rte 1, College Park, MD 20742. Application received for Simple PTC for (1) natural gas fired emergency generator rated at 684 BHP.
QUEEN ANNE’S
- GRANGE HALL YARD – 437 Grange Hall Rd, Queenstown, MD 21658. Application received for Natural Wood Waste Recycling General Application
- R.B. BAKER & SONS, INC. 95-SP-0490 – P.O. Box 2, Queenstown, MD 21658 – PERMIT RENEWAL
SOMERSET
- A.J. KING – 95-SP-0496 – 30466 Charles Barnes Rd, Westover, MD 21871 -PERMIT RENEWAL
- SOMERSET COUNTY SANITARY DISTRICT, INC. – 11916 Somerset Ave, PO Box 326, Princess Anne, MD 21853 (20-1092) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant upgrade at the site of Ewell, Rhodes Point and Tylerton on Smith Island
ST. MARY’S
- METCOM – 23121 Camden Way, California, MD 20619 (20-1090) – Sewage permit to construct a water system upgrade at the site of Shangri-La Drive and FDR Blvd
- MT. PLEASANT WATER CO. II LLC – Pleasant Dr., Avenue, MD 20609. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER – 22445 Peary Rd, Bldg 504, Patuxent River, MD 20670. Application received for GP for 752 HP emergency generator
TALBOT
- EASTON WWTP – 30770 N Dover Rd, Easton, MD 21601. Application received for WMA2M Surface – Major Mod Application
- GANNON FAMILY LLC PROPERTY, TA-94 – 9706 Longwoods Rd, Easton, MD 21601. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit Application
WASHINGTON
- BLAIR MATERIALS, INC. (FORMERLY PROJECT SNOWMAN) – 100 Tandy Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for Installation of one (1) laminator oven and three (3) natural gas-fired air return units
- C & O CANAL, NHP – 1850 Dual Hwy, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- DEER LODGE MOBILE HOME PARK – Deer Lodge Dr & National Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- PILOT TRUCK CARE #179 – 11557 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application
- RUST-OLEUM CORPORATION – 16410 Industrial Lane, Williamsport, MD 21795. Application received for Installation of one (1) aerosol filling line
WICOMICO
- KEVIN GREEN – West side of Harley’s Neck Rd and 470, Hebron, MD. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- PERDUE AGRIBUSINESS LLC – 6906 Zion Church Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Application received for Simple PTC for (1) Replacement Emergency Generator
WORCESTER
- POCOMOKE CITY WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – Pocomoke City & Vicinity, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
Permits Issued 08/16/2020 thru 09/15/2020
ANNE ARUNDEL
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC. – DBA2 – 7548 New Ridge Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Issued GDP New Registration
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES.COM LLC – DBA 8 – 7021 Dorsey Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Issued 003-1679-5-0901 through 5-0903 for (5) small FBE
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES.COM LLC – DBA 8 – 7021 Dorsey Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Issued GDP New Registration
- AMERICAN WATER OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE, INC. – 8080 Mapes Rd, Fort Meade, MD 20755 (20-14-1049) Water permit to construct a replacement water tower at the site of 26th St & Annapolis Rd (RT 175)
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY – 2662 Riva Rd, Heritage Complex MS-5116, Annapolis, MD 21401 (19-25-1081) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant upgrade, with yard piping, liners, and primary clarifier at the site of the existing Annapolis Water Reclamation Facility
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 437 Maxwell Frye Rd, Millersville, MD 21108. Issued GDP New Registration
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Bldg A, Millersville, MD 21108 (19023-1138) Sewage permit to construct sewage pumping stations upgrades at the site of 7829 Leymar Rd
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Millersville, MD 21108 (19-26-1125) Sewage permit to install air/vacuum valves at the site of 8037, 8000 and 7859 Solley Rd
- ARINC – 2551 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Issued 003-0224-9-1197 GP for (1) Emer Gen
- BWI THURGOOD MARSHALL AIRPORT – 7001 Aviation Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Issued Permit
- CPB 1 LLC DBA CHAPS PIT BEEF GLEN BURNIE – 6714-G Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Issued 003-1682-8-0358 GP for (1) Charbroiler
- DARK HORSE ENTERPRISES, INC. – 8249 Waterford Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Issued GDP New Registration
- DLD1 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 7659 Solley Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. Issued GDP New Registration
- EL TORO BRAVO II – 2552 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Issued 003-0928-8-0357 GP for (1) charbroiler
- MIKE NORTON – 4084 Honeysuckle Dr, Edgewater, MD 21037. Issued GDP New Registration
- SMASHING GRAPES – 177 Jennifer Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Issued 003-1499-8-0356 GP for (1) Charbroiler
BALTIMORE CITY
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – BWI5 – 5501 Holabird Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21224. Issued GDP New Registration
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES, INC (MTN5) – 5300 Holabird Ave, Ste B, Baltimore, MD 21224. Issued GDP New Registration
- BALTIMORE RECYCLING CENTER LLC – 1030 Edison Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21213. Issued 2019-WPT-0690 Refuse Disposal Processing & Transfer Station Permit
- CITY OF BALTIMORE – FIRE APPARATUS COORDINATOR OFFICE – 6700 Pulaski Hwy, Ste B, Rosedale, MD 21237. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV
- CITY OF BALTIMORE – HAVEN STREET YARD – 804 N Haven St, Baltimore, MD 21205. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV
- DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION – 6201 E Lombard St, Baltimore, MD 21224. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV
- MDOT MTA KIRK BUS TRANSPORTATION DIVISION – 2300 Kirk Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218. Issued 510-3793-4-3301 through 4-3303 GP for (3) small FBE
BALTIMORE
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC DBA3 – 8411 Kelso Dr, Essex, MD 212213175. Issued GDP New Registration
- BARKER STEEL, LLC – 1954 Halethorpe Farms Rd, Halethorpe, MD 21227. Issued GDP New Registration
- HART-MILLER ISLAND DREDGED MATERIAL CONTAINMENT FACILITY – Hart-Miller Island, Hart Miller Island, MD 21219. Issued Permit
- JAMIE ALBAN – 13941 Cuba Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Issued GDP New Registration
- RICHLYN MANOR WWTP – Richlyn Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21128. Issued Permit
CAROLINE
- SHORE SAND AND GRAVEL – SAULSBURY PIT – 15890 Oakland Rd, Henderson, MD 21640. Issued Permit
- SKINNER PIT – 1720 Bridgetown Road, Henderson, MD 21607. Issued GDP New Registration
- T.R. SWANN & SONS, INC. – 99-SP-0543 – 8785 Newbridge Rd, Denton, MD 21626
CARROLL
- BLUEGRASS MATERIALS COMPANY, L.L.C. – 77-SP-0014-3 10000 Beaver Dam Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030
CECIL
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – MDT2 – 600 Principio Pkwy West, North East, MD 21901. Issued GDP New Registration
- BLUEGRASS MATERIALS COMPANY, L.L.C. C/O MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC. – 77-SP-0047-D, 10000 Beaver Dam Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030
- CECIL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 200 Chesapeake Blvd, Ste 2400A, Elkton, MD 21921. (20-22-1002) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater sewer at the site of Route 40 and Red Toad Rd
- COLONIAL METALS, INC – 505 Blue Ball Rd, Elkton, MD 21921. Issued GDP New Registration
- CONOWINGO MOBILE HOME COURT – 124 Mount Zoar Rd, Conowingo, MD 21918. Issued Permit
- CTP ENTERPRISES, L.L.C. – 85-SP-0216-B – 41 Gravel Pit Rd, Port Deposit, MD 21904
CHARLES
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – DMD8 – 9 Jay Gould Court, Waldorf, MD 20602. Issued 017-0275-5-0046 GP for (2) small FBE
- CHANEY ENTERPRISES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP – 05-SP-0986-1 – 2410 Evergreen Rd, Ste 201, Gambrills, MD 21054
- CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS/UTILITIES DIVISION – Attention: William Thompson, 5310 Hawthorne Rd, La Plata, MD 20646 (19-25-1128) Sewage permit to construct secondary and final clarifier improvements at the site of 5310 Hawthorne Rd
- MORGANTOWN GENERATING STATION/GENON MID-ATLANTIC, LLC. – 12620 Crain Hwy, Newburg, MD 20664. Issued GDP Modification Registration
- SWAN POINT YACHT AND COUNTRY CLUB – 11550 Swan Point Blvd, Issue, MD 20645. Issued GDP New Registration
DORCHESTER
- INTERSTATE CONTAINER – 903 Woods Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613. Issued GDP New Registration
FREDERICK
- HAHN TRANSPORTATION INC – 90 West Main St, New Market, MD 21774. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV
- JEFFERSON WWTP – Westport Dr & Brockton Dr, Jefferson, MD 21755. Issued Permit
- NIBC FORT DETRICK – 8900 Research Plaza, Fort Detrick, MD 21702. Issued 021-0623-5-0563 through 5-0566 GP for (4) NG/Oil boilers
HARFORD
- ESTATES AT CEDARDAY HOA – Greencedar Dr, Bel Air, MD 21015. Issued GDP New Registration
HOWARD
- BUSBOYS OF COLUMBIA, LLC – 6251 Mango Tree Rd, Columbia, MD 21044. Issued 027-0702-8-0177 GP for (1) Charbroiler
- HIGHLAND CROSSING, LLC – PO Box 153, Attention: Kevin Bell, Highland, MD 20777 (20-16-1061) Water permit to construct a water treatment system at the site of 12818 Highland Rd
- PRAXAIR DISTRIBUTION INC. – 8025 Dorsey Run Rd, Jessup, MD 20794. Issued GDP New Registration
KENT
- DULIN RUBBLE LANDFILL (CLOSED) – 23310 Ricauds Branch Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. Issued 2020-GWD-2978 Ground Water Discharge Rubble Landfill Permit
- EASTMAN SPECIALTIES CORPORATION – 10380 Worton Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. Issued Permit
MONTGOMERY
- AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – DDC2 – 861 E Gude Dr, Rockville, MD 20850. Issued GDP New Registration
- REGENXBIO – 9804 Medical Center Dr, Bldg F, Rockville, MD 20850. Issued 031-2715-5-2531 and 5-2532 for (2) NG boilers
- REGENXBIO – 9804 Medical Center Dr, Bldg F, Rockville, MD 20850. Issued 031-2715-9-1222 GP for (1) 750 kw EmerGen
- WHITE OAK MEDICAL CENTER – 12100 Plum Orchard Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Issued 031-2679-5-2524 through 5-2530 for (7) water heaters
OUTSIDE OF MARYLAND
- BLAIR COUNTY OIL AND SUPPLY, INC. – 426 Bedford St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV
- FREEHOLD CARTAGE, INC – 825 Highway 33, East, Freehold, NJ 07728. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV
- SEL-LO OIL, INC. – 7043 Ellenberger Dr, Altoona, PA 16601. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV
PRINCE GEORGE’S
- ARBORY CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. – 7544 Arbory Court, Laurel, MD 20708. Issued GDP New Registration
- DLD7 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 10100 Willowdale Rd, Lanham, MD 20706. Issued GDP New Registration
- GILBANE DEVELOPMENT CO – NORTHGATE AND RECREATIONAL TRAIL – 8430 and 8510 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 20740. Issued Permit WAS6R – OGR
- WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Lane, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-11-1021) Water permit to construct a water main replacement project at the site of Wheeler Rd and Iverson Place
QUEEN ANNE’S
- CHURCH HILL WWTP – MD Rte 213, Church Hill, MD 21623. Issued Permit
- EASTERN PRE-RELEASE UNIT – 700 Flat Iron Square Rd, Church Hill, MD 21623. Issued Permit
- QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY – Attention: Dave MacGoashan, 312 Safet Dr, Stevensville, MD 21666 (20-21-1080) Sewage permit to construct a sanitary sewer system at the site of Tower Gardens subdivision, near Kent Point Rd & Tower Rd
SOMERSET
- GERARD DUMSHA – 05-SP-0996-B – 10785 Old Princess Anne Rd, Princess Anne, MD 21853
- SOMERSET COUNTY SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENT – 96-SO-0001 – 8981 Sign Post Rd, Westover, MD 21871 – EXEMPTION
ST. MARY’S
- HOWLIN CONCRETE, INC. 14-SP-1112 – 2880 Sunkirk Way, Dunkirk, MD 20754
TALBOT
- EASTON WWTP – 30770 N Dover Rd, Easton, MD 21601. Issued Permit
- FERRY COVE PROJECT LLC – OYSTER NURSERY – Lowe’s Wharf Rd, Sherwood, MD 21655. Issued Permit
WASHINGTON
- DBA7 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 16604 Industrial Lane, Williamsport, MD 21795. Issued GDP New Registration
- PURINA MILLS, INC. – 11671 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued GDP New Registration
WICOMICO
- CITY OF SALISBURY – 125 N Division St, Room 202, Salisbury, MD 21804 (20-23-1056) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater lift station renovation at the site of 221/223 Glen Ave
- EASTLAKE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION – 1108 Gossett Ct., Salisbury, MD 21804. Issued GDP New Registration
- KEVIN GREEN – West side of Harley’s Neck Rd and 470, Hebron, MD. Issued GDP New Registration
- STEEPLECHASE WATER WORKS – 27691 Polo Ct, Salisbury, MD 21801. Issued GDP New Registration
WORCESTER
- RANDALL M. AND ANDERSON HASTINGS – 06-SP-0997-B – 9539 Goody Hill Rd, Berlin, MD 21811