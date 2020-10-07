For the Record – September

For The Record: MDE Permits, Licenses, Certifications Applications and Issuances

The following are partial lists by county of permit, license, and certification applications and issuances as well as other permitting activity at the Maryland Department of the Environment. For more information on these permits, please contact Amanda Degen at (410) 537-4120.

Applications Received 08/16/2020 thru 09/15/2020

ANNE ARUNDEL

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Bldg A-MS 4264, Millersville, MD 21108. (20-1096) Water permit to construct a time system upgrade at the site of MD-176 and Stewart Ave

ARINC – 2551 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Application received for GP for (1) Emergency Generator

CONTRACT CRUSHING/CONSTRUCTION, INC. @ VULCAN MATERIALS ODENTON – 1852 Jackson Grove, Odenton, MD 21110. Application received for Simple PTC for crushing and screening at a temporary site.

DOUGLAS JEMAL – 1542 Cedar Lane Farm Rd, Annapolis, MD 21409. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

MIKE NORTON – 4084 Honeysuckle Dr, Edgewater, MD 21037. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

SMASHING GRAPES – 177 Jennifer Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Application received for Charbroilers and Pit Barbecues GP for (1) Charbroiler

BALTIMORE CITY

MDOT MTA KIRK BUS TRANSPORTATION DIVISION – 2300 Kirk Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218. Application received for Emergency Generators GP for1193 HP Emergency Generator

MDOT MTA KIRK BUS TRANSPORTATION DIVISION – 2300 Kirk Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218. Application received for Small Fuel Burning (Boiler/Heater) Equipment – <10mmbtu GP for (3) Small FBE 3.348 MMBtu

MTA KIRK PHASE 2 TEMPORARY FACILITY – 2500 Huntingdon Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BALTIMORE

AMERICAN YEAST CORPORATION – 8215 Beachwood Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222. Application received for Reissue Simple PTC for Replacement of F1 & F2 fermenters

BALTIMORE COUNTY METROPOLITAN DISTRICT – 111 W Chesapeake Ave, Room 210, Towson, MD 21204 (20-1098) Water permit to construct permit to construct water main replacements from Interstate 695 to Irving Place

MOUNT ROYAL PRINTING – 6310 Blair Hill Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209. Application received for Toxics PTC for (1) Sheet Fed Printing Press

SA BEST TIRES, INC – 6204-C Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD 21228. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application

SHA – GREEN HILL COVE TREATMENT FACILITY – I-695, Outer Loop, Exit 42, Edgemere, MD 21219. Application received for WMA1 Surface – New Application

URBAN N. ZINK CONTRACTOR, INC – 6924 Ebenezer Rd, Chase, MD 21027. Application received for Scrap Tire Hauler License Application

URBAN N. ZINK CONTRACTOR, INC – 6924 Ebenezer Rd, Chase, MD 21027. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP OF AMERICA – 1401 Shipyard Rd, Sparrows Point, MD 21219. Application received for GP for a Vehicle Refinishing (Autobody) Facility with two (2) paint booths

WOODSTOCK JOB CORPS CENTER – 10900 Old Court Rd, Woodstock, MD 21163. Application received for GP for (1) 755 HP Emergency Generator in the Wastewater Treatment Plant

CALVERT

CALVERT CLIFFS NUCLEAR POWER PLANT, LLC – 1650 Calvert Cliffs Pkwy, Lusby, MD 20657. Application received for WMA1M Surface – Renewal Application

CARROLL

LEHIGH CEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. – 87-SP-0265 – 675 Quaker Hill Rd, Union Bridge, MD 21791 – Modification

LEHIGH CEMENT COMPANY LLC – 675 Quaker Hill Rd, Union Bridge, MD 21791. Application received for APA PTC for Modification to Limestone Operations at New Windsor Quarry

TOWN OF NEW WINDSOR WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – Hillside Dr & Lambert Ave, New Windsor, MD 21776. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WAL-MART SUPERCENTER #2436 – 6400A Ridge Rd, Suite 1, Sykesville, MD 21784. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application

CECIL

ALLAN MYERS MATERIALS-ELK MILLS QUARRY – 896 Elk Mills Rd, Elk Mills, MD 21920. Application received for Renewal SPTO for crushing and screening plant

CECIL COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS – 900 North East Rd, North East, MD 21901 (20-1094) Water permit to construct a new water treatment system at the site of 500 Hopewell Rd

TOWN OF CHARLESTOWN WTP – End of Frederick St, Charlestown, MD 21914. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

YORK BUILDING PRODUCTS COMPANY, INC. – 21-SP-1146 – 950 Smile Way, York, PA 17404 – NEW PERMIT

CHARLES

AUSTIN DIRTWORKS, LLC – 9240 W & W Industrial Rd, La Plata, MD 20646. Application received for APA Toxics PTC for crushing and screening plant with engine

CHARLES COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 5310 Hawthorne Rd, La Plata, MD 20646 (20-1095) Sewage permit to construct a pump station replacement at the site of 3823 Old Washington Rd

MORGANTOWN GENERATING STATION/GENON MID-ATLANTIC, LLC. – 12620 Crain Hwy, Newburg, MD 20664. Application received for 2020 24-017-0014 Initial Part 70 PTO for Electric Generating Station for a separate coal unit entity.

MORGANTOWN POWER, LLC – 12620 Crain Hwy, Newburg, MD 20664. Application received for 2020 Initial Part 70 PTO for Electric Generating Station

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY INDIAN HEAD, STUMP NECK ANNEX – 2008 Stump Neck Rd, Indian Head, MD 20640. Application received for GP for (1) small fuel burning equipment

WATER SERVICES – 14 E Irongate Dr, Waldorf, MD 20602. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DORCHESTER

INTERSTATE CONTAINER – 903 Woods Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FREDERICK

FREDERICK OUNTY DIVISION OF UTILITIES – 4520 Metropolitan Court, Frederick, MD 21704. (20-1097) Water permit to construct water treatment plant upgrades at the site of 4301 Stockton Place

HAHN TRANSPORTATION INC – 90 W Main St, New Market, MD 21774. Application received for WAS5V – OPV (Renewal) Application

VULCAN CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS, LLC – FREDERICK QUARRY – 4120 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick, MD 21704. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI

GARRETT

SAVAGE MOUNTAIN MINERALS, INC. – 05-SP-0983 – 447 Happy Hills Lane, Frostburg, MD 21532. PERMIT RENEWAL

SHA – LAKE LOUISE – I-68 at US Rte 219, Grantsville, MD 21536. Application received for WMA1 Surface – Renewal Application

HARFORD

EFC SYSTEMS INCORPORATED – 1851 Clark Rd, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

ESTATES AT CEDARDAY HOA – Greencedar Dr, Bel Air, MD 21015. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

JEN MARYLAND I, LLC – 7524 WB&A Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21704 (20-1093) Sewage permit to construct a water treatment plant upgrade at the site of 4127 Philadelphia Rd

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – CHURCHVILLE QUARRY – 1219 Calvary Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015. Application received for PTC for replacement tertiary crusher.

HOWARD

CATTAIL CREEK COUNTRY CLUB – 3600 Cattail Creek Dr, Glenwood, MD 21738 (20-1101) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant upgrade at the site of 3600 Cattail Dr

◦ST. JOHN PROPERTIES, INC. – 2560 Lord Baltimore Dr, Baltimore, MD 21244 (20-1100) Water permit to construct water treatment plant upgrades at the site of 708-712 Lisbon Center Dr

KENT

HARRY N. DIXON – 91-SP-0373 – 33610 Bradford Johnson Rd, Galena, MD 21635 – PERMIT RENEWAL

MARYLAND MINERALS, INC. – 80-SP-0839 -19746 Garrett Hwy, Arrowhead No. 82, Oakland, MD 21550

MONTGOMERY

MONTGOMERY SCRAP CO – 15000 Southlawn Lane, Rockville, MD 20850. Application received for 2020 031-0933 – Amend SPTO for (1) Metal Recovery Facility

NOT YET DETERMINED

MDOT SHA OFFICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL DESIGN, LANDSCAPE PROGRAMS DIVISION – Multiple Sites, MD. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

PRINCE GEORGE’S

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – 1000 Prince Georges Blvd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BARDON INC – KIRBY ROAD SAND AND GRAVEL – 5401 Kirby Rd, Clinton, MD 20735. Application received for Simple PTC for crushing and screening operations at temporary site.

CHALK POINT POWER, LLC – 25100 Chalk Point Rd, Aquasco, MD 20608. Application for 2020 033-2920 Initial Part 70 PTO for Electric Generating Station

GENON CHALK POINT LLC GENERATING STATION – 25100 Chalk Point Rd, Aquasco, MD 20608. Application received for 2020 24-033-0014 Significant Mod-Part 70 for Electric Gen Station

GENON GIBBONS RD, L.L.C. – 09-SP-1067-4 – 25100 Chalk Point Rd, Aquasco, MD 20608 – TRANSFER

GENON GIBBONS RD, L.L.C. – SL-0833 – 25100 Chalk Point Rd, Aquasco, MD 20608 – NEW LICENSE

MDNR – CHESAPEAKE AND COASTAL SERVICE – 16000 Croom Airport Rd, Upper Marlboro, MD. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND – Rte 1, College Park, MD 20742. Application received for Simple PTC for (1) natural gas fired emergency generator rated at 684 BHP.

QUEEN ANNE’S

GRANGE HALL YARD – 437 Grange Hall Rd, Queenstown, MD 21658. Application received for Natural Wood Waste Recycling General Application

R.B. BAKER & SONS, INC. 95-SP-0490 – P.O. Box 2, Queenstown, MD 21658 – PERMIT RENEWAL

SOMERSET

A.J. KING – 95-SP-0496 – 30466 Charles Barnes Rd, Westover, MD 21871 -PERMIT RENEWAL

SOMERSET COUNTY SANITARY DISTRICT, INC. – 11916 Somerset Ave, PO Box 326, Princess Anne, MD 21853 (20-1092) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant upgrade at the site of Ewell, Rhodes Point and Tylerton on Smith Island

ST. MARY’S

METCOM – 23121 Camden Way, California, MD 20619 (20-1090) – Sewage permit to construct a water system upgrade at the site of Shangri-La Drive and FDR Blvd

MT. PLEASANT WATER CO. II LLC – Pleasant Dr., Avenue, MD 20609. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER – 22445 Peary Rd, Bldg 504, Patuxent River, MD 20670. Application received for GP for 752 HP emergency generator

TALBOT

EASTON WWTP – 30770 N Dover Rd, Easton, MD 21601. Application received for WMA2M Surface – Major Mod Application

GANNON FAMILY LLC PROPERTY, TA-94 – 9706 Longwoods Rd, Easton, MD 21601. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit Application

WASHINGTON

BLAIR MATERIALS, INC. (FORMERLY PROJECT SNOWMAN) – 100 Tandy Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for Installation of one (1) laminator oven and three (3) natural gas-fired air return units

C & O CANAL, NHP – 1850 Dual Hwy, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DEER LODGE MOBILE HOME PARK – Deer Lodge Dr & National Pike, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

PILOT TRUCK CARE #179 – 11557 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application

RUST-OLEUM CORPORATION – 16410 Industrial Lane, Williamsport, MD 21795. Application received for Installation of one (1) aerosol filling line

WICOMICO

KEVIN GREEN – West side of Harley’s Neck Rd and 470, Hebron, MD. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

PERDUE AGRIBUSINESS LLC – 6906 Zion Church Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Application received for Simple PTC for (1) Replacement Emergency Generator

WORCESTER

POCOMOKE CITY WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM – Pocomoke City & Vicinity, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

Permits Issued 08/16/2020 thru 09/15/2020

ANNE ARUNDEL

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC. – DBA2 – 7548 New Ridge Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Issued GDP New Registration

AMAZON.COM SERVICES.COM LLC – DBA 8 – 7021 Dorsey Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Issued 003-1679-5-0901 through 5-0903 for (5) small FBE

AMAZON.COM SERVICES.COM LLC – DBA 8 – 7021 Dorsey Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Issued GDP New Registration

AMERICAN WATER OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE, INC. – 8080 Mapes Rd, Fort Meade, MD 20755 (20-14-1049) Water permit to construct a replacement water tower at the site of 26th St & Annapolis Rd (RT 175)

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY – 2662 Riva Rd, Heritage Complex MS-5116, Annapolis, MD 21401 (19-25-1081) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant upgrade, with yard piping, liners, and primary clarifier at the site of the existing Annapolis Water Reclamation Facility

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 437 Maxwell Frye Rd, Millersville, MD 21108. Issued GDP New Registration

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Bldg A, Millersville, MD 21108 (19023-1138) Sewage permit to construct sewage pumping stations upgrades at the site of 7829 Leymar Rd

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Millersville, MD 21108 (19-26-1125) Sewage permit to install air/vacuum valves at the site of 8037, 8000 and 7859 Solley Rd

ARINC – 2551 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Issued 003-0224-9-1197 GP for (1) Emer Gen

BWI THURGOOD MARSHALL AIRPORT – 7001 Aviation Blvd, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Issued Permit

CPB 1 LLC DBA CHAPS PIT BEEF GLEN BURNIE – 6714-G Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Issued 003-1682-8-0358 GP for (1) Charbroiler

DARK HORSE ENTERPRISES, INC. – 8249 Waterford Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Issued GDP New Registration

DLD1 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 7659 Solley Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. Issued GDP New Registration

EL TORO BRAVO II – 2552 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Issued 003-0928-8-0357 GP for (1) charbroiler

MIKE NORTON – 4084 Honeysuckle Dr, Edgewater, MD 21037. Issued GDP New Registration

SMASHING GRAPES – 177 Jennifer Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401. Issued 003-1499-8-0356 GP for (1) Charbroiler

BALTIMORE CITY

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – BWI5 – 5501 Holabird Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21224. Issued GDP New Registration

AMAZON.COM SERVICES, INC (MTN5) – 5300 Holabird Ave, Ste B, Baltimore, MD 21224. Issued GDP New Registration

BALTIMORE RECYCLING CENTER LLC – 1030 Edison Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21213. Issued 2019-WPT-0690 Refuse Disposal Processing & Transfer Station Permit

CITY OF BALTIMORE – FIRE APPARATUS COORDINATOR OFFICE – 6700 Pulaski Hwy, Ste B, Rosedale, MD 21237. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV

CITY OF BALTIMORE – HAVEN STREET YARD – 804 N Haven St, Baltimore, MD 21205. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV

DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION – 6201 E Lombard St, Baltimore, MD 21224. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV

MDOT MTA KIRK BUS TRANSPORTATION DIVISION – 2300 Kirk Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218. Issued 510-3793-4-3301 through 4-3303 GP for (3) small FBE

BALTIMORE

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC DBA3 – 8411 Kelso Dr, Essex, MD 212213175. Issued GDP New Registration

BARKER STEEL, LLC – 1954 Halethorpe Farms Rd, Halethorpe, MD 21227. Issued GDP New Registration

HART-MILLER ISLAND DREDGED MATERIAL CONTAINMENT FACILITY – Hart-Miller Island, Hart Miller Island, MD 21219. Issued Permit

JAMIE ALBAN – 13941 Cuba Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Issued GDP New Registration

RICHLYN MANOR WWTP – Richlyn Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21128. Issued Permit

CAROLINE

SHORE SAND AND GRAVEL – SAULSBURY PIT – 15890 Oakland Rd, Henderson, MD 21640. Issued Permit

SKINNER PIT – 1720 Bridgetown Road, Henderson, MD 21607. Issued GDP New Registration

T.R. SWANN & SONS, INC. – 99-SP-0543 – 8785 Newbridge Rd, Denton, MD 21626

CARROLL

BLUEGRASS MATERIALS COMPANY, L.L.C. – 77-SP-0014-3 10000 Beaver Dam Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030

CECIL

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – MDT2 – 600 Principio Pkwy West, North East, MD 21901. Issued GDP New Registration

BLUEGRASS MATERIALS COMPANY, L.L.C. C/O MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC. – 77-SP-0047-D, 10000 Beaver Dam Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030

CECIL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 200 Chesapeake Blvd, Ste 2400A, Elkton, MD 21921. (20-22-1002) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater sewer at the site of Route 40 and Red Toad Rd

COLONIAL METALS, INC – 505 Blue Ball Rd, Elkton, MD 21921. Issued GDP New Registration

CONOWINGO MOBILE HOME COURT – 124 Mount Zoar Rd, Conowingo, MD 21918. Issued Permit

CTP ENTERPRISES, L.L.C. – 85-SP-0216-B – 41 Gravel Pit Rd, Port Deposit, MD 21904

CHARLES

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – DMD8 – 9 Jay Gould Court, Waldorf, MD 20602. Issued 017-0275-5-0046 GP for (2) small FBE

CHANEY ENTERPRISES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP – 05-SP-0986-1 – 2410 Evergreen Rd, Ste 201, Gambrills, MD 21054

CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS/UTILITIES DIVISION – Attention: William Thompson, 5310 Hawthorne Rd, La Plata, MD 20646 (19-25-1128) Sewage permit to construct secondary and final clarifier improvements at the site of 5310 Hawthorne Rd

MORGANTOWN GENERATING STATION/GENON MID-ATLANTIC, LLC. – 12620 Crain Hwy, Newburg, MD 20664. Issued GDP Modification Registration

SWAN POINT YACHT AND COUNTRY CLUB – 11550 Swan Point Blvd, Issue, MD 20645. Issued GDP New Registration

DORCHESTER

INTERSTATE CONTAINER – 903 Woods Rd, Cambridge, MD 21613. Issued GDP New Registration

FREDERICK

HAHN TRANSPORTATION INC – 90 West Main St, New Market, MD 21774. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV

JEFFERSON WWTP – Westport Dr & Brockton Dr, Jefferson, MD 21755. Issued Permit

NIBC FORT DETRICK – 8900 Research Plaza, Fort Detrick, MD 21702. Issued 021-0623-5-0563 through 5-0566 GP for (4) NG/Oil boilers

HARFORD

ESTATES AT CEDARDAY HOA – Greencedar Dr, Bel Air, MD 21015. Issued GDP New Registration

HOWARD

BUSBOYS OF COLUMBIA, LLC – 6251 Mango Tree Rd, Columbia, MD 21044. Issued 027-0702-8-0177 GP for (1) Charbroiler

HIGHLAND CROSSING, LLC – PO Box 153, Attention: Kevin Bell, Highland, MD 20777 (20-16-1061) Water permit to construct a water treatment system at the site of 12818 Highland Rd

PRAXAIR DISTRIBUTION INC. – 8025 Dorsey Run Rd, Jessup, MD 20794. Issued GDP New Registration

KENT

DULIN RUBBLE LANDFILL (CLOSED) – 23310 Ricauds Branch Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. Issued 2020-GWD-2978 Ground Water Discharge Rubble Landfill Permit

EASTMAN SPECIALTIES CORPORATION – 10380 Worton Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. Issued Permit

MONTGOMERY

AMAZON.COM SERVICES LLC – DDC2 – 861 E Gude Dr, Rockville, MD 20850. Issued GDP New Registration

REGENXBIO – 9804 Medical Center Dr, Bldg F, Rockville, MD 20850. Issued 031-2715-5-2531 and 5-2532 for (2) NG boilers

REGENXBIO – 9804 Medical Center Dr, Bldg F, Rockville, MD 20850. Issued 031-2715-9-1222 GP for (1) 750 kw EmerGen

WHITE OAK MEDICAL CENTER – 12100 Plum Orchard Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Issued 031-2679-5-2524 through 5-2530 for (7) water heaters

OUTSIDE OF MARYLAND

BLAIR COUNTY OIL AND SUPPLY, INC. – 426 Bedford St, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV

FREEHOLD CARTAGE, INC – 825 Highway 33, East, Freehold, NJ 07728. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV

SEL-LO OIL, INC. – 7043 Ellenberger Dr, Altoona, PA 16601. Issued Permit WAS5V – OPV

PRINCE GEORGE’S

ARBORY CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. – 7544 Arbory Court, Laurel, MD 20708. Issued GDP New Registration

DLD7 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 10100 Willowdale Rd, Lanham, MD 20706. Issued GDP New Registration

GILBANE DEVELOPMENT CO – NORTHGATE AND RECREATIONAL TRAIL – 8430 and 8510 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 20740. Issued Permit WAS6R – OGR

WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Lane, Laurel, MD 20707 (20-11-1021) Water permit to construct a water main replacement project at the site of Wheeler Rd and Iverson Place

QUEEN ANNE’S

CHURCH HILL WWTP – MD Rte 213, Church Hill, MD 21623. Issued Permit

EASTERN PRE-RELEASE UNIT – 700 Flat Iron Square Rd, Church Hill, MD 21623. Issued Permit

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY – Attention: Dave MacGoashan, 312 Safet Dr, Stevensville, MD 21666 (20-21-1080) Sewage permit to construct a sanitary sewer system at the site of Tower Gardens subdivision, near Kent Point Rd & Tower Rd

SOMERSET

GERARD DUMSHA – 05-SP-0996-B – 10785 Old Princess Anne Rd, Princess Anne, MD 21853

SOMERSET COUNTY SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENT – 96-SO-0001 – 8981 Sign Post Rd, Westover, MD 21871 – EXEMPTION

ST. MARY’S

HOWLIN CONCRETE, INC. 14-SP-1112 – 2880 Sunkirk Way, Dunkirk, MD 20754

TALBOT

EASTON WWTP – 30770 N Dover Rd, Easton, MD 21601. Issued Permit

FERRY COVE PROJECT LLC – OYSTER NURSERY – Lowe’s Wharf Rd, Sherwood, MD 21655. Issued Permit

WASHINGTON

DBA7 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 16604 Industrial Lane, Williamsport, MD 21795. Issued GDP New Registration

PURINA MILLS, INC. – 11671 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued GDP New Registration

WICOMICO

CITY OF SALISBURY – 125 N Division St, Room 202, Salisbury, MD 21804 (20-23-1056) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater lift station renovation at the site of 221/223 Glen Ave

EASTLAKE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION – 1108 Gossett Ct., Salisbury, MD 21804. Issued GDP New Registration

KEVIN GREEN – West side of Harley’s Neck Rd and 470, Hebron, MD. Issued GDP New Registration

STEEPLECHASE WATER WORKS – 27691 Polo Ct, Salisbury, MD 21801. Issued GDP New Registration

WORCESTER