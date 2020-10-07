National Disability Awareness Month

Mavagi Team Members

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By: Richard Belden, Interim Chief Executive Officer, SourceAmerica and Karina Hernandez, President, Mavagi Enterprises

This October marks the 75th observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Americans across the country have seen just how essential people with disabilities have become to our national operations.

People with disabilities are manufacturing personal protective equipment, performing custodial work at federal buildings, providing food services in military hospitals, and so more. Here at Mavagi Enterprises, employees are working hard to create clean environments to ensure the health and well-being of everyone in our communities and cities nationwide.

While unemployment numbers show that this segment of the workforce has made modest gains in the job market since the start of COVID-19, experts warn that many factors could affect the numbers over the next few months. That is why there’s an increasing need to create new employment opportunities for these workers.

As the country continues to acclimate, organizations should look at the talents of people with disabilities and keep them top of mind in their hiring processes. Together, we can create a truly inclusive workforce.