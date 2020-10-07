Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,409 in the last 365 days.

National Disability Awareness Month

Mavagi Team Members showing their love through heart shaped hands

Mavagi Team Members

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By: Richard Belden, Interim Chief Executive Officer, SourceAmerica and Karina Hernandez, President, Mavagi Enterprises
This October marks the 75th observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Americans across the country have seen just how essential people with disabilities have become to our national operations.

People with disabilities are manufacturing personal protective equipment, performing custodial work at federal buildings, providing food services in military hospitals, and so more. Here at Mavagi Enterprises, employees are working hard to create clean environments to ensure the health and well-being of everyone in our communities and cities nationwide.

While unemployment numbers show that this segment of the workforce has made modest gains in the job market since the start of COVID-19, experts warn that many factors could affect the numbers over the next few months. That is why there’s an increasing need to create new employment opportunities for these workers.

As the country continues to acclimate, organizations should look at the talents of people with disabilities and keep them top of mind in their hiring processes. Together, we can create a truly inclusive workforce.

KARINA HERNANDEZ
Mavagi Enterprises
email us here
+1 2109824086
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

National Disability Awareness Month

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.