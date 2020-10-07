EZ-Xpo To Host Pennsylvania’s 1st Virtual Primary Care Career Fair

Virtual Exhibit Hall - Virtual Lobby Session Track Virtual Booth for Trade Show, Classroom and Job Fair Virtual Auditorium

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in All-in-1 Virtual Collaborative Network, today announced eZ-Xpo is powering the Pennsylvania Primary Care Career Center’s Virtual Medical and Dental Career Fair, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

eZ-Xpo will empower community health centers from around the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to connect with physicians, dentists, nurse practitioners, and other primary care providers in a Virtual Exhibit Hall with Virtual Booth with live chat (both video and text in private or group) and live and on-demand presentation from Virtual Auditorium. Attendees will have an opportunity to engage with live video chat with every exhibitor in the Virtual Booth.

“We are excited to partner with eZ-Xpo to launch the first Virtual Expo and Conference. The eZ-Xpo - Virtual Trade Show technology helps us to thrive despite the COVID-19 pandemic to continue our mission to support access to primary care for all people, regardless of their ability to pay, ” says Ama Dekyi, Recruitment Coordinator for the Career Center

“Despite COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to partner with the Pennsylvania Primary Care Career Center to host its first virtual career fair and bring all health care professionals together virtually in a safe environment,” says Matt Fok, CEO of eZ-XPO.

Here is a shortlist of sponsors participating in this 1st Virtual Expo and Conference:

• Primary Health Network, Sharon PA

• Keystone Health Center, Chambersburg PA

• Greater Philadelphia Health Action, Philadelphia PA

• Hyndman Health Center, Hyndman PA

• Cornerstone Care Inc., Greensboro PA

• The Wright Center, Scranton PA



About The Pennsylvania Primary Care Career Center

The Pennsylvania Primary Care Career Center works with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), FQHC Look-Alikes, Rural Health Clinics, Critical Access Hospitals, and other primary care centers to find highly skilled, highly motivated health care professionals thus expanding access to affordable health care for all.

Get more information at https://paprimarycarecareers.org



About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industries and industry leaders such as Wells Fargo, New York Life, MetaStock, Boeing, and Raytheon.

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

http://www.eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

