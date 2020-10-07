Modern Betting BETR Token is Listed on Chainx
BETR grows its reach and utility by being listed on ChainxNEW YORK, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BETR is striving to extend its applicability in sports betting through a relevant P2P blockchain. BETR with its decentralized betting, fair and unbreakable system, and instant transactions like access to winnings and withdrawals and deposits is on the Chainx exchange.
BETR is pleased to announce that they are now live with a listing on Korean exchange Chainx. The token is listed against KRW and ETH. With this listing, BETR will embark on an awareness campaign in Korea and other Asian countries to grow BETR reach.
Chainx is a leading Korean exchange providing trading against both KRW, ETH, and USDT. By facilitating local currency trading for the world’s largest crypto market (Korea) Chainx provides a seamless on-ramp for locals to BETR and opens up new opportunities going forwards. We are excited by this development and look forward to adding further local exchange capabilities in the coming months.
We also expect to launch on further exchanges listed in CoinMarketCap in the future. We look forward to bigger trading volumes and increased liquidity.
“Increased access to the token in Asia is part of our long-term strategy to target Asia with our peer-to-peer sports betting and eSports offerings and our soon to be launched native BETR token casino games. The Chainx launch is the start of this new campaign and we are excited by the opportunity” said Adriaan Brink – CEO of BETR.
BETR invites the public to trade on the Chainx exchange for the BETR token and to consequently enjoy the world of sports betting. Among other exchanges, BETR is also listed on major exchanges like Bancor.
To stay up to date with news about BETR, please subscribe to the official telegram channel.
About BETR: BETR is a decentralized sports betting platform that uses cryptocurrency to make sports betting easier, faster, and safer. Users can quickly and easily deposit and withdraw their funds using the BETR token as an escrow. This allows for peer-to-peer betting that is fair, instant, open-source, and bundled with extensive coverage of events and markets.
Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
www.murthaandburkemarketing.com
+1 800-650-5467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn