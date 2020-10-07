Modern Betting BETR Token is Listed on Chainx

BETR grows its reach and utility by being listed on Chainx

BETR grows its reach and utility by being listed on Chainx

NEW YORK, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BETR is striving to extend its applicability in sports betting through a relevant P2P blockchain. BETR with its decentralized betting, fair and unbreakable system, and instant transactions like access to winnings and withdrawals and deposits is on the Chainx exchange.

BETR is pleased to announce that they are now live with a listing on Korean exchange Chainx. The token is listed against KRW and ETH. With this listing, BETR will embark on an awareness campaign in Korea and other Asian countries to grow BETR reach.

Chainx is a leading Korean exchange providing trading against both KRW, ETH, and USDT. By facilitating local currency trading for the world’s largest crypto market (Korea) Chainx provides a seamless on-ramp for locals to BETR and opens up new opportunities going forwards. We are excited by this development and look forward to adding further local exchange capabilities in the coming months.

We also expect to launch on further exchanges listed in CoinMarketCap in the future. We look forward to bigger trading volumes and increased liquidity.

“Increased access to the token in Asia is part of our long-term strategy to target Asia with our peer-to-peer sports betting and eSports offerings and our soon to be launched native BETR token casino games. The Chainx launch is the start of this new campaign and we are excited by the opportunity” said Adriaan Brink – CEO of BETR.

BETR invites the public to trade on the Chainx exchange for the BETR token and to consequently enjoy the world of sports betting. Among other exchanges, BETR is also listed on major exchanges like Bancor.

To stay up to date with news about BETR, please subscribe to the official telegram channel.

About BETR: BETR is a decentralized sports betting platform that uses cryptocurrency to make sports betting easier, faster, and safer. Users can quickly and easily deposit and withdraw their funds using the BETR token as an escrow. This allows for peer-to-peer betting that is fair, instant, open-source, and bundled with extensive coverage of events and markets.




Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
www.murthaandburkemarketing.com
+1 800-650-5467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Modern Betting BETR Token is Listed on Chainx

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
www.murthaandburkemarketing.com
+1 800-650-5467
Company/Organization
Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
12430 Tesson Ferry Rd #232,
St. Louis, Missouri, 63128
United States
+1 800-650-5467
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At Murtha & Burke Marketing, LLC, each client is unique. Which is why we create strategies tailored to the needs of each company. Reach out and we’ll help you get your brand exactly where it needs to be — ahead of the rest. At Murtha & Burke Marketing, LLC, we take care of your creative and strategic needs so you can focus on running your business at its full potential. We’re driven by technology as much as design and content to ensure we fulfill our key mission of helping our clients achieve their successful future. We’ve been helping companies develop and define their brands since 2016. The times may have changed, but our creativity certainly hasn't. Get in touch so that we can start elevating you to where you deserve to be. We specialize in helping cryptocurrency related companies engage with their many users! The men and women who lead Murtha & Burke are dedicated, experienced and forward-thinking. We come from all backgrounds and walks-of-life. We’re passionate about helping brands find their creative voice. Founded in 2016, our one-stop Marketing Agency aims to help our clients thrive in a changing omni-channel world and leverage their unique strengths to build a personalized road map to success. We’re here to make your life easier — talk to us about how we can help.

Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC

More From This Author
Modern Betting BETR Token is Listed on Chainx
Community Business Token (CBT): DigitalFlyer® Sets up a Digital Currency and Organises the first Crypto Golf Tournament
Brilliant Move by DAPS Coin: Launching a Simple, Fast and Gorgeous Wallet
View All Stories From This Author